Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that the Majority caucus in Parliament is suffering from a failure of leadership. He said this failure is evident for every Ghanaian to see since it only took a Member of Parliament who had spent less than a year in Parliament to order the entire Majority side to move out of the House including the first and second deputy speakers.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO