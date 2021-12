EUR/GBP spiked towards 0.8500 on Friday as markets were rocked by the latest Covid-19 developments. The pair benefitted from a moderation of global central bank rate hikes. EUR/GBP saw sharp upside on the final trading day of the week, surging from close to the 0.8400 level to print session highs near 0.8500. As trade draws to a close for the week a little earlier than usual thanks to the US Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the pair is trading in the 0.8480 area with on-the-day gains of about 0.85% or 72 pips. That marks the pair’s worst daily performance since 3 November, when the Bank of England surprised markets by opting to leave interest rates unchanged.

