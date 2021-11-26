ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP AUD Mixed as Traders Weigh Up Recent Data

By Joe Wright
poundsterlingforecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP AUD exchange rate was slightly higher by 0.05% on Thursday but traders are hesitant about the next path for the pair. Australian retail sales were set to show a rise after a boost to consumer data this week ahead of Black Friday sales. The GBP AUD exchange...

www.poundsterlingforecast.com

poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Weighed Down by Omicron-Fuelled Rate Concerns

The pound was in the process of reversing its losses against the dollar on Tuesday before it fell 0.5% to a fresh 11-month low of 1.3247. The UK currency was pushed lower by investor fears that the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant might force Bank of England (BoE) policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged this month.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates intraday gains near mid-0.7100s ahead of US data

AUD/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered further from the YTD low. A generally positive risk tone benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a subdued USD demand. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped the upside for the pair. The AUD/USD...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
abc17news.com

Asia shares mixed as investors weigh omicron economic risks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as investors continue to cautiously weigh how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia rose, but shares fell in South Korea. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading lower, while the Shanghai Composite was higher. Some analysts think a serious economic downturn can be averted because more people have been vaccinated, but a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity has been dramatically delayed. Another concern is the lower vaccination rate in some parts of Asia. Wall Street share prices steadied from last week’s slide.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as German Inflation Hits 5%

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.40% on Monday, erasing much of Friday’s variant panic selling. German inflation was shown at 5% on Monday with analysts expecting a reading of 4.5%. The number would be a headache for the ECB, but traders will be looking ahead to the deflationary effects of a lockdown.
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Brexit and new covid variant to weigh on the pound – Rabobank

Investors are not convinced about the upside potential for the pound, in the opinion of economists at Rabobank. Therefore, they retain their year-end EUR/GBP 0.85 target. “we expect that downside potential for EUR/GBP to be limited even on the announcement of a December rate hike from the BoE.”. Information on...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 29th

The pound briefly dipped below 1.33 on Friday for the first time since December 2020 as a new Covid-19 variant hit sentiment in global markets. The strain – which goes by the name Omicron – is believed to be more transmissible and have higher resistance to vaccines. The emergence of...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD dips under 1.3300 as sterling traders worry about impact of UK Omicron outbreak

GBP/USD slipped under 1.3300 in recent trade and is eyeing year-to-date lows. The pair has been weighed by concerns about an Omicron outbreak in the UK. Sterling has been under pressure during US trading hours, pulling back from earlier session highs above 1.3350 to fresh session lows under 1.3300. That leaves the pair only a few pips above annual lows printed last Friday at 1.3278. Recent weakness could be a reflection of fears that the Omicron Covid-19 variant, multiple infections of which have now been picked up across the UK, poses downside risks to the UK’s economic recovery this winter.
rigzone.com

Crude Up as Traders Assess Omicron and SPR Releases

Oil rose sharply early Monday following the crash on Black Friday but fizzled late in trading as various market signals were assessed. Oil’s early surge cooled as traders weighed the risks to demand from the omicron variant of Covid-19 and the potential response by OPEC against U.S. assurances it could release more crude if the need arises.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Losing Streak Extended by Fed Policy Expectations

A new day a new 11-month low for the pound against the dollar. The GBP USD pair slumped to 1.3304 on Thursday as the prospect of the US Federal Reserve tightening policy faster than expected gave the US currency a boost. The Thanksgiving national holiday in the US meant monetary...
DailyFx

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.46% from last week. AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 71.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.49 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72. The number of traders net-long is 1.67% higher than yesterday and 6.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.10% lower than yesterday and 19.46% lower from last week.
DailyFx

How Forex Traders Use ISM Data

The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. As a result, the ISM manufacturing, construction and services indicators can provide unique opportunities for forex traders, which makes understanding this data (and how to prepare for its monthly release) essential. Talking...
actionforex.com

European Open: Equities Broadly Lower, GBP/AUD Breaks Out

Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -125.9 points (-1.7%) and currently trades at 7,281.40. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -811.71 points (-2.73%) and currently trades at 28,696.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen by -526.61 points (-2.13%) and currently trades at 24,213.55. China’s A50 Index has fallen...
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Slightly Higher After German IFO Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.06% on Wednesday after the release of German IFO business climate data. The IFO survey dropped the fifth month in a row and analysts will be expecting further lows on the latest move to restrictions. The GBP to EUR is trading just...
