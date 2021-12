MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has refuted claims that she was impersonated in Parliament yesterday Tuesday, November 30 when the 2022 budget was approved. Speaking on the floor of the House on whether a quorum was formed when the Deputy Speaker Joe Wise counted himself before the 2022 budget was approved, Adwoa Safo said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday that “Mr Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday.”

AFRICA ・ 8 HOURS AGO