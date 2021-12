The Clarksville Police Department arrested a Sumner man wanted in three counties on Sunday. Police pulled over a vehicle for failure to dim their lights and during the stop attempted to identify a passenger. That passenger gave the officer false information regarding his name. After a brief investigation he was identified as 57 year old Jeffrey Friis. He had outstanding warrants for Possession of Controlled Substances, Eluding, and Driving While Revoked. He was taken to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office before being extradited to Buchanan County.

CLARKSVILLE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO