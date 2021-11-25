ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

This is the environmental impact of NFTs

By Dzamira Dzafri
soyacincau.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTs can be a huge way for smaller artists to get paid for their work, but there are also people who are opposed to the movement—saying that NFTs can actually damage the environment. So, what does that even mean?. NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s one-of-a-kind item you can’t...

soyacincau.com

natureworldnews.com

What is Environmental Sustainability in the Workplace

People spend a lot of time in their workplaces compared to their time at home or anywhere. While people are living their everyday lives, the places they work are contributing heavily to the change. The effects of global warming are making governments and businesses come up with practical efforts to reduce environmental damage. Workplaces also have a role to play when it comes to showing commitment to environmental protection. Buildings in the modern era have great potential to reduce greenhouse emissions, causing high savings of CO2. Companies that are adopting environmentally sustainable practices are reaping the benefits of reducing their operational costs. An ecologically sustainable workplace aims at protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. It will also give employees a suitable environment to handle operations. Here are some recommendations for companies to create an environmentally sustainable environment.
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

Sowing The Seeds Of Green NFTs

SEVA.LOVE and DOVU partner to make NFTs carbon neutral. SEVA.LOVE announces a strategic partnership with DOVU to facilitate NFT releases that are linked to social and environmental initiatives. The companies will be working together to offset the carbon footprint of SEVA.LOVE’s NFT collections. It’s a partnership that has a natural fit. DOVU’s carbon offsets are primarily sequestered in agricultural soil, which improves the soil’s nutrition. Deepak and Poonacha believe that healthy soil produces more nutrient-rich food, which, in turn, creates a healthier mind, body and soil.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWSBTC

Machine NFTs: The New Machine Economy Powered by NFTs

If there’s one thing that has overwhelmed the universe aside from cryptocurrency, it is definitely NFTs. The NFT craze between 2020 and 2021 alone was out of the ordinary, and to date, no one really knows what triggered the interest, but who cares now? Given the amount of money moving in and out of the market. To confirm this, NFT trading volume in Q3 increased by a whopping 704% from that recorded in the previous quarter.
MARKETS
Person
Da Vinci
astrobites.org

The Astrobites Climate Change Series: An Overview of the Environmental Impact of Astronomy Research

Title: An astronomical institute’s perspective on meeting the challenges of the climate crisis. Authors: Knud Jahnke, Christian Fendt, Morgan Fouesneau, Iskren Georgiev, Tom Herbst, Melanie Kaasinen, Diana Kossakowski, Jan Rybizki, Martin Schlecker, Gregor Seidel, Thomas Henning, Laura Kreidberg and Hans-Walter Rix. First Author’s Institution: Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Heidelberg,...
ASTRONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Are Biodegradable Fibers Part of the Circular Economy?

As one of the largest industries in the world, the textile and apparel industry has a substantial impact on the environment. Studies show that the current system of manufacturing and distribution operates almost entirely on a linear model. And most clothing is used for only short periods before finding its way into landfills or being incinerated. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. In the prior two discussions, the panelists first examined the steps and hurdles to attaining the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals, and then weighed...
ENVIRONMENT
#Bp#Mining Equipment#Nft
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nojitter.com

The Decommissioning of Copper Gets Real

All year I’ve written about how telecom carriers are in the beginning stages of decommissioning their copper wire-based networks. These networks are aging, parts aren’t available, and technicians are retiring. With currently 40 million plain old telephone services (POTS) lines in the U.S., this cash cow of the telecom industry has become much more expensive for carriers to maintain and support.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Global Ocean Out of Balance: Humans Appear To Have Broken a Law of Nature

Industrial fishing over the past century appears to have broken a law of nature. Surprising as it sounds, all life forms in the ocean, from small krill to large tuna, seem to obey a simple mathematical law that links an organism’s abundance to its body size. For example, although small krill are individually only one billionth of the weight of a large tuna, they also tend to be a billion times more numerous throughout the oceans. The idea, known as the Sheldon size spectrum theory, was first advanced in the 1970s, but has never been tested for a wide range of marine species and on a global scale until now. An international research team, including researchers from McGill, found that not only does the theory appear to have once held true, but that this natural balance has now been drastically altered by widespread industrial fishing.
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Peru Textiles Focuses on Value to Drive Post-Pandemic Recovery

Following a challenging pandemic period for the global garment industry, Peru’s apparel sector is bouncing back. Exports are up over 2020, and according to Mario Ocharan, director of export promotion at trade and tourism organization PromPeru, the nation expects shipments to meet or exceed 2019 levels. In a chat with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman, Ocharan and Rizal Bragagnini, executive director, Peru Textiles Exporters Association, spoke to the state of Peru’s textile trade and the role that the garment industry is playing in Covid-19 recovery. While the U.S. remains a significant export market for Peru, representing about half of all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tree Hugger

Who Makes Electric Car Batteries? EV Battery Market and Materials

Electric vehicle batteries has come a long way since the first electric vehicles were invented in the 1830s. Modern electric vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries, which were introduced in 1991. As the EV battery and energy storage markets grow, manufacturers continue to experiment with chemistries, configurations, and production processes—with the...
CARS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Innerstave Promotes Cody Ewers to VP Global Sales & Marketing to Help Beverage Producers Improve Quality, Reduce Costs and Lower Environmental Impact

Innerstave announced the promotion of Cody Ewers to VP of Global Sales & Marketing. Ewers previously served as Innerstave’s US Sales & Marketing Director reporting directly to President Steve Dorfman. He will continue to do so as he manages the global sales and marketing strategies for Innerstave beyond the US.
BUSINESS

