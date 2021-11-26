ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskiy says Ukraine uncovers coup plot involving Russians; Kremlin denies role

By Natalia Zinets, Pavel Polityuk
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbOi9_0d7CuTu100

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Ukraine had uncovered a plot to overthrow his government next week, involving individuals from Russia caught on tape talking about roping Ukraine's richest businessman into backing a coup.

The Kremlin denied any role in any coup plot, and the businessman called the president's account an "absolute lie". Zelenskiy himself gave few details and stopped short of saying whether he believed the Kremlin was behind the plot.

But the accusation raised the temperature at a time when Kyiv and its Western allies have already accused Moscow of massing troops near the Ukrainian border for a possible assault, a suggestion Moscow dismisses as false and alarmist.

Speaking at an hours-long press conference, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had obtained audio recordings of the plotters talking about involving business magnate Rinat Akhmetov into joining their coup.

"We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2," Zelenskiy said.

Akhmetov said in a statement: "The information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskiy about attempts to draw me into some kind of coup is an absolute lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the president's motives are."

"As a Ukrainian citizen, the country's biggest investor, taxpayer, and employer, I will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy, and freedom of speech."

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds tumbled to their lowest in more than a year on Friday and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt soared amid rising security concerns.

UKRAINE PREPARED FOR ESCALATION

Zelenskiy did not give full details of the coup plot. Asked explicitly whether he thought the Kremlin was involved, he said: "I'm sorry, I can't talk about it."

But he also spoke at length at the press conference of a threat of Russian military escalation, and said Ukraine would be ready for it.

"We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation," Zelenskiy said.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence told the Military Times outlet last week that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February.

Ukraine, which wants to join the NATO military alliance, has blamed Moscow for supporting separatists in a conflict in its east since 2014.It received a large consignment of U.S. ammunition and Javelin missiles earlier this year, prompting criticism from Russia.

Zelenskiy also said his chief of staff Andriy Yermak would soon be contacting representatives of Russia about the standoff between the two countries. Separately, Yermak said he would be contacting senior Kremlin official Dmitry Kozak.

Russia has said it suspects Ukraine of wanting to recapture separatist-controlled territory by force. Zelenskiy said Ukraine had no such plans and added that Russia's rhetoric opposing Ukraine's bid to join NATO was a worrying signal.

A former actor who once played a fictional president in a popular sitcom, the 43-year-old Zelenskiy came to power by a landslide in 2019 promising to end the war in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

But after a lull in fighting and confidence-building measures including prisoner swaps, tensions with Russia rose this year. President Vladimir Putin said the West was taking his "red lines" about NATO expansion too lightly. read more

At his press conference, Zelenskiy said he wanted the prisoner swaps to resume. He called on Russia to state explicitly that it would not launch a new attack on Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 58

POP!
4d ago

Check this out my trumpsters , remember I told you about this ? wonder who Tucker the twit is rooting for? PLEASE come back to reason and realty America needs and loves you , Please don't hear LISTEN ,thanks 🤠

Reply(5)
9
Up.U.Ass
4d ago

The World 🌎 Including America Is Being Taken Over By China 🇨🇳 And Russia 🇷🇺,While Biden And His Communist Democratic Mafia Are Looting The American Workers Bank 🏦 Accounts.

Reply(5)
4
jayman73
4d ago

well naturally the Kremlin would deny this and the fact that Putin's elections are fraudulent for sure!

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Putin warns NATO not to deploy troops or weapons to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia's alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Kozak
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andriy Yermak
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Military Intelligence#Russians#Kyiv#Western#Ukrainian
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine ‘a very unwelcome outcome’, says minister

A nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine would be “a very unwelcome outcome”, a defence minister has told Parliament.The understatement by Tory frontbencher Baroness Goldie of such a catastrophic scenario, which she said she hoped could be avoided, sparked muted wry laughter among peers at Westminster.Lady Goldie made her comments as she was pressed over a deal struck between the UK and Ukraine which will see warships and missiles sold to the country amid rising tensions with Russia.Boris Johnson has previously warned Vladimir Putin against making a “tragic mistake” as tensions rise with a military build-up by Russia on the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Ukraine PM Says Russia 'Absolutely' Behind Suspected Coup Attempt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal accused Russia on Tuesday of being "absolutely" behind what he called an attempt to organise a coup to overthrow the pro-Western government in Kyiv, citing intelligence. Last Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had uncovered a plot to topple his government this...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Belarus will back Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine, says Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator, has said his country would stand side-by-side with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine. The comments came as Kyiv called on the West to prepare snap economic sanctions ready to be imposed if Moscow does invade, after a build-up of Russian troops near the border led to fears of an imminent attack.
POLITICS
KREX

Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Commenting on Western concerns about Russia’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said that Moscow is equally worried about NATO drills […]
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus announces military drills with Russia near Ukraine border

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with close ally Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russia has built up forces near Ukraine, sparking...
MILITARY
AFP

NATO warns Russia against Ukraine 'aggression'

NATO on Tuesday warned Moscow it would pay a high price if it launches an invasion of Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned the West not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines". Top diplomats from the US-led alliance met in Latvia's capital Riga looking to deter a Russian incursion as fears have grown after accusations Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on its neighbour's borders. "Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. Stoltenberg said that alliance members could impose "economic sanctions and political reactions" against Moscow without going into detail.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy