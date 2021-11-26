Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set for December
By Andrew Schneider
Central College’s music program will showcase seven concerts in December, including the program’s annual Christmas Candlelight concerts. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, with a concert titled “Evening of Flute & Percussion” in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. Percussion Ensemble will be directed by Stan Dahl, senior...
Blackwell Band students are preparing for a very busy Christmas season. In addition to pep band at high school basketball and wrestling matches and the city Christmas Parade, the band has their Christmas Concert this Thursday December 2, at 7:00pm in the high school auditorium. In addition to the high...
The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present two distinct Christmas performances this December: “Christmas With the Chorale” and “Holiday Pops.”. “Christmas With the Chorale”, a new holiday concert, features sacred Christmas favorites. Performances are Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. and will take place at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Ashwaubenon, Wis. The chorale will be accompanied by piano, organ and an assortment of instruments. In lieu of tickets, donations will be accepted at the door and online at https://snc.edu/birderchorale.
The Chorale and Troubadours will raise their voices with joyful songs for a Christmas Concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the De Mattias Performance Hall. As the winter season quickly approaches, the Newman University Music Department is preparing a variety of celebratory, spirited songs. Deanne Zogleman, director of the...
If you are looking for a more traditional way to celebrate Christmas this year that's filled with carols, community, and lights, then make a trip to Poughkeepsie this December. Both Vassar and Marist Colleges are offering their Lessons and Carols the first weekend in December, which are free to the public. Marist College holds its Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols on Saturday, December 4th at 3 pm. The service will be at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship, which will include the likes of the Marsit Singers, Handbell Choir, and Orchestra. They ask that you register by Wednesday, December 1st. On Sunday, December 5th, Vassar College will be hosting their Annual Service of Lessons and Carols at the Vassar Chapel starting at 7 pm. This service will feature the Vassar College Choir, Chamber Singers, Women’s Chorus, and Cappella Festiva Chamber Choir. Again, you can register online for free tickets.
SHERMAN — The Sherman Chamber Ensemble presents “Jazzing It Up,” featuring Ted Rosenthal on piano and Eddie Barbash on alto sax, with in-person performances. Rosenthal and Barbash join a group of accomplished New York musicians including Thomson Kneeland on double bass, Chris Parker on drums, Susan Rotholz on flute and Eliot Bailen on cello.
The New Century Chorale is preparing for its annual Yuletide Festival concert. The concert, “What Sweeter Music,” will be presented Sunday, December 12, at 4 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Flint located at 711 S. Saginaw. Join Artistic Director Steven Holovach for a wonderful mix of traditional carols,...
This is a press release from the HSU School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. Presenting Contemporary Music for Percussion performed by the HSU Percussion Ensemble; The Exciting Rhythms of the Afro-Cuban Tradition performed by the HSU World Percussion Group; And the Festive Steel Drum Sounds of the Caribbean performed by the Humboldt State Calypso Band. These exceptional ensembles, directed by Eugene Novotney and Howard Kaufman, will be presenting their first live performances in over two years on Saturday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall on the HSU campus. Tickets are $10 General, $5 Child, $5 for HSU students with ID and can be purchased online at music.humboldt.edu/upcoming.
The World Music Ensemble will be in Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21. This ensemble performs different musics each semester based on student interest and professor Nikola Radan's direction. Students with any background in music can be a part of this ensemble. In this...
Lake Michigan College is planning an ensemble musical concert for December 1 at the Mendel Center. It will be performed by multiple LMC groups. The college tells us more:. The Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents an Instrumental Music Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in The Mendel Center’s Hanson Theatre on the Benton Harbor campus.
Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. "A Seasonal Delight" A Concert by the Chamber Singers and the Concert Band. . The Parkland Concert Band, directed by Dr. Matthew Dixon, will perform "Mayflower Overture" by Ron Nelson; "Suite from the Nutcracker" by P.I. Tchaikovsky, arranged by James Curnow; "Jingle Bells" by J.S. Pierpoint; and "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson, in addition to others.
Country star Martina McBride is bringing her musical Christmas show to Central Florida, but the catch is that you'll have to preemptively use some of the coal in your stocking to fire up the automobile and head out to the Villages to see this one. The Grammy nominee and million-selling...
Can you smell it? Can you feel it? Do you hear it everywhere you go? Christmas time is upon us and with it comes holiday traditions, shopping, and music. Christmas music is some of the best music there is, and a good amount of people wish it would play year-round. This time of year it is everywhere; it's on the radio, it's in shopping stores, and people are singing it all over town. If you can't get enough and would love to hear it live, there will be the annual Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert on the College of Sothern Idaho (CSI) campus on Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.
Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Student Jazz Ensemble will perform in concert Thursday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. The in-person performance will be held in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The group is directed by John Loehrke of New York City. Masks are required in all RVCC facilities.
The Ensemble Theatre in Midtown presents a lineup of traditional Christmas carols paired with the soulful sounds of Motown musicians like Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, and the Supremes. Admission. Tickets range from $53 to $60. Order tickets or learn more.
CANYON, Texas — Holiday music will be sweetly sung (and played) o’er the plains at a pair of upcoming Christmas performances from the West Texas A&M University School of Music. Up first: the WT Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts...
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Kimball Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast with information available here on the day of the performance. The Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Carolyn...
The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Guitar Showcase on Thursday, December 2, at 11:15 a.m. in The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the direction of Jimmy Cheesman, the epic concert will feature SMC guitar...
Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its in-person Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating will be reduced by half to 800 total participants as a Covid-19 safety precaution. The Susquehanna University Box Office will...
Southern Utah University’s Jazz Ensembles performed their fall concert on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater. The SUU Department of Music Jazz Ensembles are auditioned groups that focus on practicing and performing at a professional level. “Working up to this concert has been a huge...
