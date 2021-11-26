ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set for December

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
Cover picture for the articleCentral College’s music program will showcase seven concerts in December, including the program’s annual Christmas Candlelight concerts. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, with a concert titled “Evening of Flute & Percussion” in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. Percussion Ensemble will be directed by Stan Dahl, senior...

