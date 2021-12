A developer who’s looking to bring workforce housing projects to the Lake Area will be in Osage Beach next week for a roundtable meeting. Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry is spearheading efforts locally for the roundtable meeting and he says the goal is letting people know what is needed to make it happen “So what we’re hoping to see with this project, and hopefully in the next few years…is a lot of workforce housing coming for the Lake Area workforce. It will be a great addition to our community anywhere they can occur…and there’s been a lot of community support and interest around the region for it, so I think it’s a great idea moving forward.”

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO