Demolition of school brings former students together one last time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions — but the panel agreed to let him come back for another try. The committee voted...
(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old boy opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect is in custody after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Oxford, Michigan (CNN) — Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students at a Michigan high school, will be tried as an adult and faces murder, assault and weapons charges. He will also face one count of terrorism causing death, a rare charge for a school shooting. The...
The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
The head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments would be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. Peng dropped out of...
Comments / 0