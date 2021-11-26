Jordan Walker leads UAB past New Mexico with 26 points in 86-73 victory

UTSA plays a big one on Saturday as they look to clinch the west division of Conference USA when they take on UAB. Here are three keys to a Roadrunner victory. When UTSA has limited their offensive mistakes this season, they’ve had very good success. When they haven’t, they’ve struggled. In recent weeks we’ve seen uncharacteristic mistakes. Last week against Southern Miss, the Roadrunner offense struggled. There was no flow or rhythm to the offense. To compound things, we saw two interceptions from QB Frank Harris. In the end, however, UTSA was able to make just enough plays to secure their 10th win. But a potential 11th win will be a little more difficult. UAB’s defense is one of the best units the Roadrunners will have faced this season. Simply put, the offensive will have to play a lot better and cleaner than they did last week. A majority of that will face on the shoulders of Harris. The San Antonio area talent has been a huge part of UTSA’s overall success. It’s no secret that Harris’ dynamic play in 2021 has the main reason why the Roadrunner offense has been able to shatter various records. If UTSA’s offense can return to their mid-season form, the Roadrunners will be in strong position for success on Saturday.

12 DAYS AGO