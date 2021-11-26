Jordan Walker leads UAB past New Mexico with 26 points in 86-73 victory

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
The DePaul Blue Demons won, 73-70. David Jones scored 22 and Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 with nine rebounds to help Blue Demons secure the victory. Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' win over the Cavs on Thursday, while playing through a hip contusion that could keep him out Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gabe Brown scored 19 points, freshman Max Christie added 18 and Michigan State beat Butler 73-52 in the Gavitt Tipoff. Michigan State jumped out to a 22-8 lead behind nine points from Christie. A 10-0 run, opened and closed by Christie, early in the second half made it...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 22 points as Ball State edged past UMass 89-86 on Sunday at the Jersey MIke's Classic. Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for Ball State (2-3). Jalen Windham added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points. Trent Buttrick had 19 points for...
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball returned home Sunday afternoon and captured a dominating 73-57 win over Charlotte (1-4) inside the Bob Carpenter Center. The win moves the Blue Hens to 4-1 on the young season. "We are always talking about defense, that is our identity, we...
A.J. Walker had 22 points to earn MVP honors as Air Force defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to win the Sunshine Slam bracket 1. Joseph Octave had 14 points and six rebounds for Air Force (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Jake Heidbreder added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 13 points.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 15 points to lead five Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Mount St. Mary's 73-59 on Monday night. Jason Carter and Ben Roderick added 12 points apiece for the Bobcats. Miles Brown chipped in 11 points, and Ben Vander Plas had 10. Carter also had seven rebounds.
UTSA plays a big one on Saturday as they look to clinch the west division of Conference USA when they take on UAB. Here are three keys to a Roadrunner victory. When UTSA has limited their offensive mistakes this season, they’ve had very good success. When they haven’t, they’ve struggled. In recent weeks we’ve seen uncharacteristic mistakes. Last week against Southern Miss, the Roadrunner offense struggled. There was no flow or rhythm to the offense. To compound things, we saw two interceptions from QB Frank Harris. In the end, however, UTSA was able to make just enough plays to secure their 10th win. But a potential 11th win will be a little more difficult. UAB’s defense is one of the best units the Roadrunners will have faced this season. Simply put, the offensive will have to play a lot better and cleaner than they did last week. A majority of that will face on the shoulders of Harris. The San Antonio area talent has been a huge part of UTSA’s overall success. It’s no secret that Harris’ dynamic play in 2021 has the main reason why the Roadrunner offense has been able to shatter various records. If UTSA’s offense can return to their mid-season form, the Roadrunners will be in strong position for success on Saturday.
MALIBU, California – Behind a 57% shooting performance in the first half, the Pepperdine women's basketball team earned a convincing 66-50 win over the visiting UAB Blazers on Wednesday afternoon inside Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves (2-2) had a balanced scoring attack, with three double-figure scorers including Eve Braslis, who led...
Duke took down No. 1 Gonzaga in a championship-caliber top-5 matchup in Las Vegas on Friday night. Duke took down No. 1 Gonzaga in a championship-caliber top-5 matchup in Las Vegas on Friday night. In a game that lived up to the hype, No. 5 Duke got 21 points from...
In a game that lived up to the hype, No. 5 Duke got 21 points from Paolo Banchero, 20 from Wendell Moore Jr. and held off No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81. In a game that lived up to the hype, No. 5 Duke got 21 points from Paolo Banchero, 20 from Wendell Moore Jr. and held off No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81.
LAS VEGAS -- The UAB men's basketball team will travel to Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving holidays for a pair of matchups in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational held at the Orleans Arena. The Blazers will open the tournament on Thursday against New Mexico (4-1). Tipoff for Thursday's game is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team begins play in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational with a Thanksgiving matchup against UAB. Game time at the Orleans Arena is 5 p.m. MT (4 p.m. PT) and fans can watch on FS1 and listen on the Lobo Radio Network.
Washington State built an early lead in the first half but watched it evaporate by halftime. The Cougars were far more protective in the second half. WSU dominated the third quarter and remained undefeated with a 62-47 win over Miami in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship women’s basketball tournament Thursday in Nassau, Bahamas.
The UTEP football team finished their regular season with three poor special teams plays that decided their 42-25 loss at UAB on Friday afternoon. They dealt with a blocked punt, a fumble on the kickoff and a missed recovery on the kickoff—all which led to Blazers touchdowns in the game.
New Mexico played Thursday night, losing 86-73 to Alabama-Birmingham in the opening game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Lobos were outscored 18-5 in the final five minutes. Jamal Mashburn led three Lobos in double figures with 26 points while Jevonte Johnson had 13 and Jaelen House 12.
Comments / 0