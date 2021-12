A massive mural that reads “Save Farmland” is scrawled across a former residence on Voerman Road just east of Whitefish. The phrase catches the eye of many passersby according to Scot Chisholm, a Whitefish resident, business owner and founder of the new Flathead Valley nonprofit called Save Farmland Fund. The mission of the nonprofit is to protect and promote small farmers in the valley by acquiring farmland to save it from the reach of developers while also supporting young farmers looking to get started in the industry.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO