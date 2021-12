Almost a quarter of Scottish households are having to choose between heating and eating this winter, with new research claiming people are turning off their energy supplies because they cannot afford the bills.Some 613,000 households in Scotland live in fuel poverty, social enterprise The Wise Group said.And there has been a 139% increase in customers seeking debt relief support but only a 41% rise in suppliers agreeing to write off money owed.Sean Duffy, chief executive of The Wise Group, said: “Almost a quarter of Scots live in fuel poverty. As a result, vulnerable people are choosing to self-disconnect their energy...

