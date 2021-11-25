ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BNP Paribas AM launches Social Bond fund

By Jenny Turton
Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a Social Bond fund, which will invest in bonds aimed at financing projects with positive social impacts. The fund is classified as Article 9 under SFDR and falls under the management of BNP Paribas AM's bond team and sustainability centre. It will utilise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy