Linda Joyce Cooksey of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday night, Nov. 25, 2021, at Majestic Care of Lafayette. She was 65. Linda worked at Hi-Tek lighting for several years before becoming the church secretary at the Crawfordsville First Church of the Nazarene. She was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. She was born Nov. 10, 1956 in Crawfordsville and graduated from Crawfordsville High School.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO