While The Promised Neverland Season 2 has just returned on the Television screen, fans have been wondering if there will be another chapter of the amazing anime series. In the original manga series, based on the man that shares the same name, there was a certainty that the show would be a blockbuster hit for everyone. However, things didn’t go as planned for the anime series and it turned out that the show was not as epic as the viewers thought it would be. Never mind, because there are already speculations regarding The Promised Neverland Season 3.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO