ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Humiliated’ French fishermen block ports and Channel Tunnel in row with UK

By Peter Allen and Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3hp9_0d7CVaJ900

French fishermen who claim they have been ‘humiliated’ by Britain over post-Brexit operating licences staged blockades at the port of Calais and Channel Tunnel rail link in an effort to disrupt trade.

Several trawlers manoeuvred inside the port of Calais on Friday to hold up the passage of two ferries at the major entry point for British goods coming into Europe.

At the Channel Tunnel, fishermen erected barricades of burning wooden pallets and lit smoke canisters on nearby roads – briefly blocking access to the freight terminal and causing long queues of traffic.

Earlier in the day, French boats lined the entrance to St Malo port from dawn on Friday to stop the British Normandy Trader vessel getting into the Brittany port from Jersey .

The fishermen held aloft red flares as they circled their boats outside Saint-Malo to block the boat’s path. “We’re hostage to politics,” said Pascal Lecler, one of the fishermen in St Malo. “It doesn’t make us happy to be here, but it can’t go on.”

The Eurotunnel train service – that carries freight and all forms of vehicles – said it had put on 12 additional freight trains to clear the backlog following the protest.

The fishermen who manned the roadblocks said they wanted to see concessions from the UK by 10 December. “If we don’t get anywhere ... believe me, the English will not have a magic Christmas. We’ll ruin the party,” Jean Michel Fournier, a fisherman from near Boulogne.

In the port of Calais, six French fishing boats from the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer blocked access to the Calais port in a short but impactful 90-minute operation.

Gerard Romiti, the chairman of France’s powerful National Fisheries Committee, said: “This is to demonstrate how professional fishermen come together in response to the UK’s provocative, contemptuous and humiliating attitude towards them.”

Mr Romiti said Friday’s blockades should be viewed as “warning shots”.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman responded: “We are disappointed by threats of protest activity. It will be a matter for the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not affected.”

Before Brexit, French fishermen had free rights to fish in UK waters under EU law and only had to apply to their own government for a licence.

But earlier this year the new Brexit agreement came into force, meaning French fishermen now need to apply to the UK for a licence.

All vessels that fished in UK waters “for at least four years between 2012 and 2016” should be granted the same level of access until at least 2026, when it will be up to the UK and France to negotiate new deals.

The UK is asking French boats to provide tracking and fishing quota data for those years to qualify for a permit. The French have protested, saying smaller vessels under 12 metres do not collect this data and are being unfairly punished.

The row over fishing rights comes at a time of strained relations over London and Paris, which have also clashed in recent days over the issue of migrants and Channel crossings.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “We look to the French authorities to ensure the free flow of traffic and to ensure that trade is not disrupted. We’re also working closely with affected transport companies and local partners in Kent to provide any necessary support.”

The spokesperson said there was no change in the UK’s position on the issue of licences to French trawlers under the terms of the post-Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

“We’ve been clear about our process in terms of the TCA and licencing fishing vessels, which hasn’t changed,” he said. “We’ll continue to work with fishing vessels if they can come forward and provide further evidence as per the requirements under the TCA.”

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK ‘must build equivalent of worlds biggest wind farm every 10 weeks for next 20 years’ to hit net zero targets

The UK must build the equivalent of a 1.2-gigawatt offshorewind farm – the largest ever built – every 10 weeks for the next 20 years in order to hit its legally binding net-zero targets, a report from the Tony Blair Institute claims.The report highlights how the current energy crisis, which has resulted in numerous small energy providers going bust, has exposed “profound problems of design and regulation in the retail and wholesale energy markets”, and says without major adaptation, the energy market is heading towards a greater level of centralisation and higher costs for consumers.It warns that without an overhaul,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Channel migrants: France to propose deal with UK

France is ready for talks with the UK over a deal to tackle the migrant crisis, the interior minister said. Gerald Darmanin said prime minister Jean Castex will write to Boris Johnson with proposals for a "balanced agreement" between the UK and the EU. The UK was excluded from talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel boat push-backs are unlawful and will endanger lives, government told

Government plans to push migrant boats back to France while effectively “criminalising the act of seeking asylum” are unlawful and will put lives at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) said pushbacks authorised by Priti Patel would “create a situation where state actors were actively placing individuals in situations that would increase the risk” of drowning.“Under the current conditions, we cannot see how a policy of pushbacks can be implemented without risking lives, contrary to the UK’s obligations under the right to life and international maritime law,” said the report.“Concerns about irregular migration...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Fishing Boats#Channel Tunnel#Uk#French#Post Brexit#Calais#British#Normandy Trader#English
Telegraph

Travel to the UK: latest advice for overseas arrivals

International visitors arriving in England from overseas are subject to, for the most part, the same rules as UK residents – if they were immunised in a country with a vaccine programme recognised by our Government. The rules for all countries, other than those on the red list, now depend...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
newfoodmagazine.com

Unite calls for masks in UK hospitality venues

Should masks be enforced within hospitality venues in the UK? Following the new rules for mask-wearing on transport, trade union Unite has called for action from the UK Government. Trade Union Unite has called for Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to ensure mandatory mask wearing for customers visiting hospitality venues across...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour demands government introduces pre-departure Covid tests for all travellers to UK

Labour has demanded the government bolster Covid border measures by reintroducing pre-departure test requirements for anyone travelling to the UK in response to the new omicron variant.In a joint letter, the newly appointed shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, and shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, told the government it is an “urgent requirement” with more than 1 million travelling through UK airports each week.It comes after the government dropped requirements for a pre-departure test for vaccinated travellers in the autumn, but in response to the new variant at the weekend re-introduced quarantine for all arrivals until they have received a negative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Omicron: Eight new cases confirmed in England, from London to Liverpool and Norfolk

Eight more cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.The total number of cases involving the variant in England so far is 13. Confirmed cases have been identified in the East Midlands, Norfolk in the East of England, London and Liverpool in the North West.There are also nine confirmed cases in Scotland, five in Lanarkshire and four in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.Across the UK, there are now 22 cases caused by the omicron variant that is feared to be more contagious than the delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are the new face mask rules in the UK?

Boris Johnson's government has announced that face mask restrictions will be reintroduced in some settings to curb the spread of the new OmicronCovid variant.Several countries have been added to the UK's travel red list and the vaccine approval body is expected to greenlight extending the Covid booster programme to all adults later on Monday, in a bid to mitigate against the strain, more cases of which have been found in Scotland.The prime minister and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, have so far ruled out a lockdown but are issuing new guidance on masks.What has been announced?At a Downing Street press...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Port of Tilbury: Ten new silos at UK's largest grain terminal

Ten "giant" silos have been built at the UK's largest grain terminal at the Port of Tilbury in Essex. The metal silos, which store grain, are 30m (100ft) tall and have a combined capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes. Construction work began earlier this year on the site next to the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poots blasts ‘illogical’ checks on food travelling from GB to NI

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has described checks on food travelling from Great Britain to be consumed in Northern Ireland as “illogical”.DUP minister Edwin Poots blamed the EU and the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol for delays in moving live animals across the Irish Sea Under the protocol, Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s single market for goods.This helps to avoid a hard border with Ireland but increases checks and barriers to trade on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, making it a source of tension in unionist communities.The UK and the EU have been locked in negotiations...
PETS
Telegraph

If people arrive illegally, they must be sent away

The drownings in the Channel last week were the tragic, but entirely predictable, outcome of our longstanding inability to secure our borders. People have been dying in the Channel for years, though not on the same awful scale. Twenty-seven are dead, including a pregnant woman and three children. Our first thought must be one of sympathy, but we should also consider why this keeps happening. The migrants – that is the right word – believe that the quickest way to a new life in Britain is to take to a small boat. They are right. Our asylum policy gives perverse incentives for people to risk everything in an illegal crossing. It must change.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France beefs up anti-smuggling agency after migrant deaths

France will double the staff of the agency in charge of fighting smugglers after 27 people died trying to reach Britain in an overcrowded boat last week and will talk with Britain about how best to stop migrants from undertaking such dangerous Channel crossings, a French official said Monday.Speaking after a defense council meeting, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the anti-smuggling office will be redesigned next year to work in the same way as against drug traffickers. He said the personnel, currently at 123, will be doubled and justice officials and staff from the foreign affairs and finance ministries...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Latest: Local transmission of virus variant in Scotland

LONDON -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there is evidence of local transmission of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus after the country reported its first six cases.She told a news conference that not all the cases in Scotland had links to recent travel, adding that this suggests “there might already be some community transmission of this variant in Scotland.”The new cases takes the U.K.’s total to nine after three cases were identified in England over the weekend.The arrival of the variant on British shores prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten restrictions on mask-wearing and testing of...
WORLD
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy