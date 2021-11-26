Thanksgiving is about relationships

I suspect that I am not the only person for whom Thanksgiving is a complicated holiday. Most other national holidays (Christmas excepted) are, for me, straightforward. There may be family traditions or expectations around the others, but they do not seem nearly as freighted as those around the “holiday...
You hear it everywhere: These are trying times. Unprecedented times. Unfortunate times. Bewildering, uncertain, scary times. The shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and its multiple variants has loomed large over
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world.
A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world.
The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore.
“I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.”
Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids.
“We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said.
The team is entirely driven by volunteers.
“It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook.
Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I think my daughter-in-law “Mary” may be a hoarder. The house she shares with my son and their three children is full of stuff. They have multiples of everything, and dozens of blankets spill out of linen closets.
Our idealized traditional Christmas scenes and traditions come to us courtesy of Currier & Ives. Snow scenes, ice skating and bringing home the freshly cut Christmas tree were popularized by their inexpensive lithographs of America life in the mid-late 1800s. Trudging through the snow to cut a Christmas tree is...
The McCracken County Public Library announced this week that it’s teaming up with Computer Services Inc. for a donation drive that will benefit a newly opened warming center. Donations of personal care and hygiene products, especially travel sizes, will be accepted at the library until Monday, Dec. 6. Everyone who...
Hera is a 9-year-old terrier mix at the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road. She is unaltered, current on shots and microchipped. She tested positive for heartworm, but would go home with full treatment. Hera would be a great addition to a home. She is sweet and loves to cuddle. She just needs somewhere to live the rest of her golden years. Call 270-443-5923 to learn more information about Hera or other dogs and cats available for adoption.
A 23-year-old from southeast Michigan went viral on social media last year after sharing how his crafty mom made the most of her investment in the braces he had as a teen. Austin, who goes by @austin9943 on TikTok, left netizens quite impressed with his mom's resourcefulness and creativity. He revealed that she'd turned the old metal brackets into Christmas ornaments in memory of him finally removing it and—most importantly—the $6000 she spent on them. In a video that has been viewed over 1.9 million times since the time it was posted, Austin shared the embarrassing story behind the now-family heirloom.
Here in Minnesota, there are many ways to enjoy the holiday season. Christmas lights shows are popular, as are parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and Santa visits. But that only scratches the surface of all the festive activities available in our state! One of our favorites is a charming Christkindlsmarkt, or Christmas market, that is so […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three charities came together on Giving Tuesday to assemble kits filled with essentials to give to families in need.
As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, 50 holiday care packages filled with toys, backpacks and books will fill the stockings of homeless children across New York City this holiday season.
The mastermind behind this selfless operation? Chelsea Phaire, 12, who created Chelsea’s Charity.
Chelsea Phaire helps assemble care packages on Nov. 30, 2021. (credit: CBS2)
“It makes me feel amazing that we are helping so many people,” she said.
Theee nonprofits worked together to make this donation possible on Giving Tuesday.
Chelsea’s Charity provided art...
Windom’s Winter Wonderland Craft & Vendor Show returns to the Business, Arts and Recreation Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. BARC is located just a block west of the downtown Square in Windom. Thirty vendors will be on hand, selling a variety of homemade and gift items BARC...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The holidays are here, and we are craving all the sweet treats! On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to bake some traditional holiday treats. Homemade Apple Cider 18 cups water 6 apples (my preference are granny smith and honey crisp) 2 tbs cinnamon […]
