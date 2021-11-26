Lloyds share price cup and handle points to more upside

News Corporation has been on a bumpy ride in recent years due to both one-time and structural issues. One of the largest multimedia companies that investors have an opportunity to buy into is a firm called News Corporation (NWS) (NWSA). This firm owns a significant portfolio of various properties that, on their own, could be considered household names. In recent years, financial performance at the business has been mixed on the top line, driven by short term fluctuations caused by things like the COVID-19 pandemic and by long term opportunities and challenges associated with individual segments of the enterprise. Because of the uncertainty at the company, shares of the business appear to be trading on the cheap. Some of this low price is warranted given the circumstances. But it is likely that the company has some upside potential moving forward. This is especially true when you consider how the cash flow picture of the enterprise has looked recently.

