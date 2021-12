Fantom (FTM) is currently trading at about $2.20. It is up 4.36% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the FTM coin. The price of Fantom (FTM) has been rising since the announcement of its partnership with 123swap on November 27. The bullish trend is gathering momentum by the day as the coin tries to correct the recent pullback.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO