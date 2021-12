Uruguay and Chile have booked their tickets to Rugby World Cup in Cape Town next year. The two nations were able to win the two spots that was up for grabs in the tournament. Chile was able to beat the Brazilin men 21-14 with a last minute push from the teams spirit. Uruguay had an easier tournament beating the Peru rugby team 47-0 at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica. Uruguay then beat Chile in the finals match becoming the regional sevens champions.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO