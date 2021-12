The Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections are taking place Nov. 1 through Dec. 6, and there are a few things to know to make your vote count. The first thing is why you should vote. The FSA provides USDA programs that have a big impact on our community’s economy and wellbeing. The Blackfeet Nation’s main industry is agriculture despite the harsh environmental conditions and the systematic deprivation of economic resources for decades. The programs that the USDA puts out can be critical to the success of our agriculture industry. They are important for young and socially disadvantaged producers who face a lot of challenges in getting a foothold into the industry. They also help producers ride out the ever-growing environmental difficulties of extreme weather events and drought.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO