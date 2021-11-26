WALDRON BAKE SALE

WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church has a new church/parsonage phone number. After having many problems with the customer service of their previous carrier, they have switched to Inland Cellular’s wireless landline. The new number is 208-507-0334. The church will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a dinner this Sunday, Nov. 21, following morning service. Anyone in the community is invited to join us at 11:30 a.m. to fellowship around the table of abundance that the Lord has provided.

WHITE BIRD, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO