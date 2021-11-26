WALDRON BAKE SALE

Most Americans will be gobbling down some pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day, but ahead of that, a Bend cactus-plant store is gearing up to give bakers some bragging rights. The Great Pumpkin Pie Contest, happening Sunday, Nov. 21 at Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, is a chance for local bakers to show off their prowess in the pumpkin pie department. A $5 entry fee enters bakers into the competition, which will be judged by "a revered panel of judges" based on texture, flavor, presentation and creativity.
