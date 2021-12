Packers tackle Yosh Nijman, working against Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes during the preseason, will make his fourth NFL start Sunday. ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Again missing David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, Packers turn once more to ‘the world’s biggest Robot’ at left tackle — Yosh Nijman

Against the Rams' fearsome pass rush, he'll need to play even better than he did during a three-game stint earlier in the season.