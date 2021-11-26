Pear Clafoutis

Every Thanksgiving, I think of my grandmothers, both of them gone now, but still in my heart nonetheless. They lived in opposite directions from our house, but somehow synchronized, they would arrive at exactly the same time, both of them dressed in their best for the holiday and bustling through the door carrying heavy plates of food. My dad’s mom brought home made rolls, a big sheet full of them bundled under a protective dish towel. She lived 20 minutes from our house, but those rolls were always warm when she would arrive, their buttery baked aroma filling the room ahead of her. My mom’s mom was the sweet potato specialist. She made the same huge casserole topped with gooey melted pillows of marshmallows every year, and every year it disappeared. She was also in charge of the gravy. After the turkey was plated, she would carefully don an apron and proceed to work magic with flour, standing in position by the stove burner until she had turned drippings into beautiful, rich brown gravy. After the meal, she would rely on me to bring a dessert plate her way. “A little of each,” she would whisper, not wanting to miss any of it.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO