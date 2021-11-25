No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62621 in week ending Oct. 9

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother’s nightmare is inspiring a new law to help parents protect their children from domestic abusers. On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced “Greyson’s Law.” The bill is named after 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was the victim of a murder-suicide involving his father back in May of this year. In the days leading up to the shooting, Greyson’s father sent disturbing and threatening messages to Greyson’s mother. She tried to gain exclusive custody of her son to protect him but was unsuccessful. Under Greyson’s Law, shared custody of a child would be revoked or suspended if a parent or child believes they are in danger.

