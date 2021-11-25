ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62621 in week ending Oct. 9

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62621 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

westcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

West Central Reporter

Q4 2020 Recap: Parolees in Rushville convicted of crimes against children

There were two offenders convicted of crimes against children released on parole in Rushville during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the West Central Reporter. The data shows that both of the released offenders in Rushville were men. The younger parolee was...
RUSHVILLE, IL
CBS Miami

‘Greyson’s Law’ To Add Protections For Children At Risk Of Parental Harm

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother’s nightmare is inspiring a new law to help parents protect their children from domestic abusers. On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced “Greyson’s Law.” The bill is named after 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was the victim of a murder-suicide involving his father back in May of this year. In the days leading up to the shooting, Greyson’s father sent disturbing and threatening messages to Greyson’s mother. She tried to gain exclusive custody of her son to protect him but was unsuccessful. Under Greyson’s Law, shared custody of a child would be revoked or suspended if a parent or child believes they are in danger.
CONGRESS & COURTS

