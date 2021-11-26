'Last nursery' marks 90 years of growing trees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just two days away, and millions of Americans are getting ready to put up a Christmas tree. But there’s a shortage this year. So if you don’t have one already, you better act fast.
For nearly 30 years, the Vandervalk Farm and Winery in Mendon, Massachusetts, has been a destination for families searching for the perfect Christmas tree.
But Casey Vandervalk, the farm’s owner, says it will be quiet there this year.
Last Christmas, during the height of the pandemic, the demand for a real tree was higher than normal. As a result, Vandervalk oversold, cutting into this...
