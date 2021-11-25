ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Top 10 West Dundee, Illinois home sales for October 2021

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the top 10 home sales for West Dundee, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were...

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kane County Reporter

Wildwood Valley, Illinois had a median home valuation of $91,926 of two homes in October 2021

These are the top two home valuations for Wildwood Valley, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median home valuation of $91,926 in Wildwood Valley. Top two home valuations in Wildwood Valley for October 2021. BuyerAddressValuation. Elgin Township38 Brindlewood Court$95,076.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kane County Reporter

November 21-27, 2021: Aurora home sales

According to BlockShopper.com, the following residential sales were reported for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $172,950 and the median property tax bill was $2,940 for the previous twelve months. 717 N View St. Northwest Aurora$205,000. Property Tax (2019): $2,992.98. Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.46%
AURORA, IL
Kane County Reporter

Recent South Elgin home sales, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, there were two reported residential sales in South Elgin for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $340,000 and the median property tax bill was $8,990 for the previous twelve months. South Elgin Central$330,000. Property Tax (2019): $7,659.42. Effective Property Tax Rate: 2.32%
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
West Dundee, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Kane County Reporter

Elburn home sales, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, there were three reported residential sales in Elburn for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $200,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,025 for the previous twelve months. 405 Cambridge Ave. North of Keslinger Rd$200,000. Property Tax (2019): $6,385.16. Effective Property...
ELBURN, IL
Kane County Reporter

November 21-27, 2021: Hampshire home sales

According to BlockShopper.com, there were two reported residential sales in Hampshire for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $280,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,137 for the previous twelve months. East Hampshire$365,000. Property Tax (2019): $8,037.82. Effective Property Tax Rate: 2.20%. Buyer: Scott...
HAMPSHIRE, IL
Kane County Reporter

ZIP Code 60134: 400 PPP loans provided to small businesses in April 2020

There were 400 PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60134, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kane County Reporter

Kane County home sales, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, there were 114 reported residential sales in Kane County for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $244,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,109.50 for the previous twelve months. Northwest Elgin, Elgin. $265,000. Property Tax (2019): $6,774.64. Effective Property Tax Rate:...
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Blockshopper Com#Straton Circle#Brenda Zepeda734#Mac Gregor Court#Shendet M Isnajlaj2675
Kane County Reporter

Q2 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Elgin?

There were 22 offenders living in Elgin released on parole during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Kane County Reporter. The data shows 20 men and two women were released in Elgin. The median age of the parolees was 38. The youngest...
ELGIN, IL
Kane County Reporter

Art and Market Aurora in December 11

Waubonsee Community College recently issued the following announcement. Location: Society 57, 100 S River St, Aurora, IL 60506, USA. Shop the fall Art and Market! Visit https://auroradowntown.org/art-and-market/. Original source can be found here.
AURORA, IL
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy