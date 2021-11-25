ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 61440 in 2020

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 61440, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19...

westcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Central Reporter

PPP loans: 37 issued in April 2020 in ZIP Code 62044

There were 37 PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 62044, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
West Central Reporter

Ranking of top 10 USBA paid-in-full PPP loans in 2020 in ZIP Code 62354

Here are the top 10 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in ZIP Code 62354, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
West Central Reporter

These are top 10 largest PPP loans in February in Roodhouse

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided to Roodhouse small businesses in February, according to the US Small Business Administration. The new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors, and/or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
ROODHOUSE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Harvard Business School#Trinity Classical Academy#Forman Enterprises#Ccc Of Industry Inc#Hood Farm
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Republic Monitor

Is There A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries? Find Out Here

Retirement and survivor’s benefits, as well as those who have lost a spouse or an eligible ex-spouse, and benefits for the disabled are all covered by the Social Security system, which in the United States is officially known as OASDI, according to Investopedia. As inflation continues to rise, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to provide Social Security recipients with a $1,400 fourth stimulus check.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy