BOONE, Iowa—A number of Boone County residents have taken part in the public survey for the Boone County Comprehensive Plan, but time is running out. The updated plan has been in the works for several months and most recently public participation has been sought. Details of the work that’s been done are available on the Boone County website. The page not only contains the public survey, but includes links to the project’s website hosted by the Bolton-Menk Engineering firm. Bolton-Menk was selected by the Boone County Zoning Commission and Boone County Supervisors to assist in updating the comprehensive plan. The public survey is also included on the page and does allow residents an opportunity to participate. The public survey can also be found here.

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO