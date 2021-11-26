Morton Marcus: An unusual museum reminds us of a business milestone

Auctioneers revealed Friday the identity of the buyer of an extremely rare original copy of the US Constitution for a record $43 million -- a billionaire who will loan it to a museum to maximize the document's viewing. Kenneth Griffin, CEO of the hedge fund Citadel in Chicago, set a world record for a historical document at auction Thursday when he purchased the 1787 text, according to Sotheby's auction house, which staged the sale. The 53-year-old billionaire's personal fortune is estimated at nearly $21 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 47th richest American. Citadel, meanwhile, manages some $40 billion in assets, according to the magazine. Griffin outbid a group of some 17,000 crypto currency investors, dubbed ConstitutionDAO, who had raised $40 million to try to buy the document, vowing to exhibit it in the public digital domain.

