ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Three occupational therapist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60151 during December

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree occupational therapist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60151 during December, according to...

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kane County Reporter

Top 50 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 60506 in June 2020

Here are the top 50 largest PPP loans provided in June 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60506, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
AURORA, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupational Therapist#Zip Code#Expiration Date#Idfpr
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kane County Reporter

Elburn home sales, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, there were three reported residential sales in Elburn for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $200,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,025 for the previous twelve months. 405 Cambridge Ave. North of Keslinger Rd$200,000. Property Tax (2019): $6,385.16. Effective Property...
ELBURN, IL
Kane County Reporter

Recent South Elgin home sales, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, there were two reported residential sales in South Elgin for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $340,000 and the median property tax bill was $8,990 for the previous twelve months. South Elgin Central$330,000. Property Tax (2019): $7,659.42. Effective Property Tax Rate: 2.32%
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
Kane County Reporter

Home sales in Campton Hills, November 21-27, 2021

According to BlockShopper.com, the following residential sales were reported for the week of November 21-27, 2021. The median sale price was $475,500 and the median property tax bill was $10,982 for the previous twelve months. Campton Hills - North of 64$655,000. Property Tax (2019): $12,642. Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.93%
CAMPTON HILLS, IL
southcooknews.com

17 certified occupational therapy assistant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60471 during December

17 certified occupational therapy assistant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60471 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
JOBS
North Cook News

34 professional licenses set to lapse in ZIP Code 60091 during December

34 professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60091 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
POLITICS
mcleancountytimes.com

36 professional licenses set to lapse in ZIP Code 61761 during December

36 professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61761 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy