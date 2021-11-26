Five film and TV shows to see you through until advent

There are bound to be arguments about this idea that a lot of people are going to jump on, but the fact that the idea is already in development is enough to make some of us shake our heads and wonder why such a thing is happening in the first place. Oh, we know why, but the point is that it sounds like a bad idea and is likely to BE a bad idea for a number of reasons, a few of which are listed below. The Expendables came on the scene years back as a way to bring together one of the greatest groups of action stars that people had ever seen, and it was great. They brought in some of the biggest names and made it work in a way that was great for a lot of people that wanted to revel in the nostalgia of it all, but then they kept making the movies since people were willing to keep paying. The only problem is that while the movies aren’t exactly tanking, they’re still not getting better since it keeps on looking like more of the same thing in a different location. With that in mind, here are a few reasons why The Expendables shouldn’t be a TV show.

