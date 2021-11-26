ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five film and TV shows to see you through until advent

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday shoppers are scrapping over discounted TVs and All I Want For Christmas Is You has re-entered the charts. That’s right, the countdown to the countdown to Christmas is on, with just a few days left until you can have your advent calendar choccies for breakfast each morning....

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Has a Role in Netflix's No. 1 Show

Sons of Anarchy might not be on Netflix anymore, but one of its stars is still finding success on the platform. Theo Rossi, who played Juice Ortiz on SOA, has a role in the new Netflix show True Story. The limited series, which is top-lined by Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, is currently the No. 1 title on the platform, ruling over all other shows as well as movies. The show is all about a uber-famous comedian, Kid (Hart), who gets sucked into a perilous situation while visiting his hometown of Philadelphia. Snipes plays Kid's brother Carlton, and Rossi plays a "super-fan" of the megastar.
The Independent

25 brilliant films that bombed at the box office, from Children of Men to Blade Runner

It can be easy to predict which movies will set the box office alight, but every now and then something great comes along that doesn’t fare so well.Over the years, there have been a startling number of films that have struggled, or indeed failed, to recoup their budget, unfairly earning the “box office flop” tag.It’s hard to pin down exactly why films such as these – Children of Men and It’s a Wonderful Life, to name a few – initially struggle to find an audience. But, the majority of the time, quality shines through and the film ultimately finds cult fanbase beyond...
Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Thanksgiving Winners and Losers, From ‘House of Gucci’ to ‘King Richard’

This year’s Thanksgiving box office feast was devoid of blockbuster dishes in a sobering reminder that moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels. And that was before new COVID-19 variant omicron sparked concern across the globe. Excluding 2020, combined domestic ticket sales for the holiday hit their lowest level in a quarter of a century. According to Comscore, revenue for the five-day, Wednesday-Sunday corridor came in at $142 million, compared to $263 million in 2019. “The box office recovery is very much a work in progress, even if it’s headed in the right direction,” says Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. Analysts and...
PopSugar

34 Books You Need to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

Whether you love a good thriller or you've been eagerly awaiting the next Game of Thrones-style fantasy epic to hit the small screen, there's a must-see book-to-TV adaptation coming your way in 2022. Hollywood's love affair with the world of books is showing no signs of slowing down, with the upcoming year boasting 30-plus adaptations for bibliophiles to look forward to.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Launches Weekly Top 10 List for Most-Watched Films and TV Shows

Netflix has officially launched a weekly report revealing its top 10 most-watched films and TV shows globally and locally. Subscribers can now visit the official Top 10 Netflix website every Tuesday to check out which English and non-English titles were the most-viewed during the previous Monday through Sunday. “Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard, and there’s no one perfect metric. Traditional measures like box office or share of audience (which was designed to help advertisers understand success on linear TV) aren’t relevant to most streamers, including Netflix,” Pablo Perez de Rosso, vice president of content strategy, planning and analysis at Netflix, wrote in a statement.
theface.com

Five films and TV shows to keep us going to the end of November

Happy pre-Thanksgiving! As we’re still British (most of us), we can’t legitimately celebrate the holiday next week. And as we’re not old farts, we can’t mention again the arrival on Disney+ next weekend of Peter Jackson’s blockbuster, three-part Beatles rockumentary series Get Back, can we?. So, with Christmas still over...
TVGuide.com

6 Shows Like Outlander to Last You Through Droughtlander

Starz has not announced an Outlander Season 6 release date, only saying that the next epic, romantic adventures of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) will return in early 2022. Talk about droughtlander. The gap between seasons might be nearly two years long, but if there's a silver lining, it's that the eight-episode Season 6 will be followed by a 16-episode Season 7.
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why The Expendables Should Not be a TV Show

There are bound to be arguments about this idea that a lot of people are going to jump on, but the fact that the idea is already in development is enough to make some of us shake our heads and wonder why such a thing is happening in the first place. Oh, we know why, but the point is that it sounds like a bad idea and is likely to BE a bad idea for a number of reasons, a few of which are listed below. The Expendables came on the scene years back as a way to bring together one of the greatest groups of action stars that people had ever seen, and it was great. They brought in some of the biggest names and made it work in a way that was great for a lot of people that wanted to revel in the nostalgia of it all, but then they kept making the movies since people were willing to keep paying. The only problem is that while the movies aren’t exactly tanking, they’re still not getting better since it keeps on looking like more of the same thing in a different location. With that in mind, here are a few reasons why The Expendables shouldn’t be a TV show.
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
thecinemaholic.com

7 Show Like The Wheel of Time You Must See

‘The Wheel of Time’ follows Moiraine, a member of the magical Aes Sedai, as she embarks on an epic journey to find the Dragon Reborn, who holds the fate of the world in their hands. Set in a vast magical world populated with a wide array of characters, creatures, and forces, the high fantasy series weaves an intricate narrative based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name.
thecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Cowboy Bebop You Must See

Developed by André Nemec, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is a live-action neo-noir space western series based on the TV anime of the same name and the 2001 anime film ‘Cowboy Bebop: Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.’ Set in 2171, the story follows the bounty hunting crew of the spaceship Bebop as they track down and capture some of the worst criminals of the solar system.
pcinvasion.com

Hideo Kojima to finally explore TV and film through a new studio division

Hideo Kojima, the famed director behind the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding, has an obvious passion for TV and film. His games focus heavily on lengthy cinematics and dialogue, and he recently gained a strong penchant for hiring celebrity actors for his leading roles. With this in mind, it’s no surprise that before he entered game development, Kojima wanted to make films. That dream eluded him for a while, but now it looks like it will finally become a reality. His studio Kojima Productions has just created a new division focused on TV, film, and music.
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
The Independent

Netflix UK releases in December 2021 – every new movie and TV show coming this month

The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through...
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
