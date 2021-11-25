ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Businesses Need Liability Insurance

Cover picture for the articleBuying insurance is not on top of any business owner’s list of favorite things to do. There are just too many kinds of insurance from too many providers. And, of course, you don’t get to benefit from having insurance unless a crisis comes along. However, if that crisis does...

loudounnow.com

School Division Paying More for Liability Insurance

The Loudoun County school division is paying an additional $211,434 to the Virginia Association of Counties Risk Management Program, its insurance coverage provider, this year.Those increases in coverage are dispersed across several categories. The receipts, obtained by Freedom of Information Act request, show that for Fiscal Year 2022, the division...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
dataversity.net

Why Small Businesses Should Invest in Cyber-Insurance

Recent headlines are rife with reports of hackers wreaking havoc on U.S. companies and small businesses. One important step that’s particularly critical for small businesses to take is to invest in cyber-insurance, also known as cybersecurity insurance. The U.S. government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency describes the purpose of cybersecurity...
SMALL BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Research Brief: Small Business Cyber Insurance and Cyberattacks

Less than one in five small businesses have secured cyber insurance policies to protect themselves against hackers and increase employee awareness of the associated risks, a new study said. As cyber attackers are increasingly targeting small businesses, the cyber insurance market has correspondingly jumped, prodded by shifts to COVID-driven remote...
SMALL BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Moody’s Analytics Launches Asset-Liability Management Tool for Insurance Investment

Moody’s Analytics has launched an asset-liability management (ALM) solution for insurance companies called of RiskIntegrity™ Investment Insight. The new tool combines data and modeling capabilities from across Moody’s Analytics to help insurers to build liability-aware investment portfolios and better evaluate their investment strategies across a range of business metrics. Insurance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thearizona100.com

How to scale your insurance as your business grows

As your business grows, so do its associated risks. Here are a few ways to scale your insurance needs to ensure everything is fully protected:. • Business location upgrades – Review your property insurance to cover location changes or office renovations. • Employee headcount changes – Aside from workers’ compensation,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
themadent.com

Why Your Business Needs to be Certified as a Diverse Supplier

Supplier diversity is a crucial part of an organization’s success. It’s a way for companies to promote innovation, cultivate networking, boost hiring, and perhaps most important of all, a way for companies to experience the many benefits of diversity while taking steps to close the racial equity gap. It’s no secret the past year has seen a crucial wave of racial justice and social consciousness. Now more than ever, consumers and companies alike are prioritizing businesses that are actively addressing diversity, equity and inclusion.
SMALL BUSINESS
Shawano Leader

Why it makes perfect sense to buy insurance policies from an insurance agent

Buying an insurance policy like home insurance, health insurance, life insurance, or any other type of insurance is not easy. This is because each type of insurance policy offers various benefits that buyers find difficult to understand. Buying insurance policies is entirely different from purchasing any other commodities as it involves ensuring financial wellbeing. Also, it is necessary to properly understand the finer details of the terms and conditions along with the coverage options. Only insurance agents working with Ieuter Group Mt Pleasant, an expert in the subject and market of insurance products, can correctly guide buyers to choose the right insurance policy.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

Why You Need a BOP: The Benefits of a Business Owners Policy

No company owner or founder is immune to business risks. Whether you are a solopreneur, startup founder, or CEO of a fast-growing company, you need insurance to protect your business. “It is important for any small business to have business insurance,” explains Melinda Emerson, a best-selling author and small business...
SMALL BUSINESS
sanclementetimes.com

Insurance Carrier Threatens to Rescind City’s Coverage over Councilmember’s Violations to Liability Policy

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
kingsvillerecord.com

4 reasons why millennials need life insurance

(BPT) - If you’re a millennial, the chances you’ve already invested in a private life insurance policy are probably pretty low. The share of Americans covered by life insurance slid from 63% in 2011 to 52% in 2021 — and the most pronounced decrease has come from younger generations. It...
PERSONAL FINANCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Business groups urge Hochul to veto insurance bill

Statewide and local-level business organizations this week in a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul urged her to reject a pending measure that would alter disclosure requirements for insurance during civil litigation. The bill sent to Hochul's desk is meant to provide for timely disclosure of the nature and extent of...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Life Insurance: What Business Owners Should Know

It is said that a quality life insurance policy provides "certainty in an uncertain world." Our world, the sea in which we sail, is marked by turbulent waters; many things can jeopardize our income, happiness, and financial security--a good insurance policy can be a kind of anchor in the storm.
PERSONAL FINANCE
parentherald.com

Do Stay-at-Home-Parents Need Life Insurance?

Life insurance offers important financial protection for families of all shapes and sizes, including stay-at-home parents. A stay-at-home parent's financial contribution to the family is often overlooked and undervalued. While a stay-at-home mom or dad might not be increasing the family bank account, their role helps to save thousands of dollars in expenses each year, and are therefore a critical component to the financial wellbeing of the family.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Complex

Debt Collectors Can Legally Slide Into Your DMs Now

U.S. debt collectors have a new tool at their disposal: social media. Under financial regulations that went into effect Tuesday, debt collection agencies can now contact people via text or direct messages on social media. The rule was added to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a 44-year-old piece of legislation that controls how debt collectors can communicate with borrowers. According to the Washington Post, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced the change in autumn 2020, citing rapid developments in technology and transforming methods of communication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Reverse Mortgages: Easy Income For Affluent Retirees

Reverse mortgages can provide an essential risk management tool for millions of retirees. Retirees can dramatically reduce exposure to longevity and market risks while growing their investment portfolios. A reverse mortgage as an alternative source of cash flow to a traditional investment portfolio hold the greatest benefit for mass affluent...
REAL ESTATE

