Concerns rise over Indonesia's sputtering COVID vaccinations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now there is concern from Wall Street to Main Street as COVID-19 infections rise again in the U.S. It’s happening as health authorities worldwide size up the threat posed by the new omicron variant.
The CDC has expanded its vaccine guidance to recommend all U.S. adults get a booster shot. Officials say it will take a few more weeks before we know if the current vaccines protect against omicron.
Equities struggled at the end of last week amid news of rising COVID cases and hints by Federal Reserve officials of a preference for faster tapering though tech stocks benefitted from a rally in US Treasuries. Oil prices fell further as markets pondered the potential for releases from China, Japan and US strategic oil reserves. Meanwhile, various countries are registering record daily COVID cases in Europe, resulting in partial lockdowns in a few countries. The outlook doesn’t look good heading into the winter flu season, while protests against mobility restrictions are on the rise.
A new variant of the Coronavirus first detected in South Africa is causing concern around the world. Dr. Ali Hassoun is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital who is staying on top of the research about the new COVID variant. Dr. Hassoun said the discovery of the new variant...
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the Union Health Ministry has directed states to "rigorously' screen and test people travelling from three countries--South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong-- where the cases of the variant have been reported.
As the economy struggles to recover from the Coronavirus Outbreak, The ministry has expressed concerns about the impact of recent increases in the price of raw materials, particularly crude oil. Highlights:. Cost of raw materials likely to rise, as everything is getting back to normal. Market is expected to grow...
As COVID cases continue to mount in Connecticut, President Joe Biden on Friday announced plans to restrict travel to the U.S. from South Africa and seven other nations starting on Monday, amid heightened concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus. The administration plans to restrict travel from South Africa,...
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has tightened passenger entry requirements and mandated masks indoors to curb an upward trend in coronavirus infections in the country with one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe. A “state of calamity” that Portugal entered on Wednesday is one step below a state of emergency and gives the government the legal authority to impose stricter measures without parliamentary approval. Masks now are required in enclosed public spaces, and individuals must show proof of vaccination, having recovered from COVID-19 or a negative virus tests to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels. Nightclubs, hospitals, nursing homes and sports venues also must require negative tests from visitors and patrons, including vaccinated ones.
As the holiday season ramps up, COVID-19 positive cases are still a concern for medical and healthcare officials. On Monday, Nov. 27, 195 deaths related to the virus were reported — an increase of five individuals since a previous report on Nov. 23. In a social media post released on...
We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections.
If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
The dollar rose on Friday as investors sought safe havens after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown amid surging COVID-19 infections and Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against...
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
ORLANDO, Fla. – World leaders and doctors are scrambling to get a handle on what kind of threat is posed by the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19 New findings about the omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 have nearly doubled in just one day. The numbers released Wednesday signal a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier. Scientists in South Africa said they are bracing for a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases following the discovery of the new omicron variant. Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, regional virologist for the World Health Organization, said there is a possibility that South Africa is going to see a vast increase in the number of new cases. The omicron variant has been detected in five of South Africa’s nine provinces and accounted for 74% of the virus genomes sequenced in November.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Health authorities have ordered all members of Portuguese soccer club Tondela to go into isolation in the latest setback related to a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The isolation order comes after 13 members of Belenenses were found to be infected with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Six players have tested positive for COVID-19 at Tondela. The club has not said if they were infected with the omicron variant. It says all players and technical staff were in isolation and waiting for further instructions from health authorities.
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Despite the emergence of the new Omicron variant, New Zealand will move to a new COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday, with a traffic light system to mark the level of freedoms for each region.
Auckland and other parts of the North Island that are battling active outbreaks or have low vaccination rates will start at red, which means hospitality and businesses will be largely open only for fully vaccinated people. The rest of the country will be in orange, which allows for larger gatherings but restricts access for those who remain unvaccinated.
From December 15, the Auckland boundary will lift...
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says the coronavirus pandemic has “radically altered” mobility around the world, projecting in a new report that the growth in the number of international migrants is likely to remain weaker as long as travel and other restrictions remain. The International Organization for Migration released its World Migration Report 2022 on Wednesday. The report is a vast compendium of the latest trends in human movement of all types from people fleeing war and conflict to workers seeking jobs abroad and a recap of the last two years of mobility.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian health officials have confirmed a third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant. The government is examining possible new measures to contain the spread of the new variant, such as suspending some flights and requiring vaccine certificates from arriving passengers. Sao Paulo's health secretariat said on Wednesday a passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Dec. 27. He's in isolation and in good health. The news comes a day after health officials reported Latin America's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant in two travelers arriving from South Africa.
