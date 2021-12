Mexican officials have reversed their previous position against giving coronavirus booster shots and said Tuesday they are studying a plan to administer third doses to people over 60. The announcement came as Mexico nears 450,000 deaths from COVID-19. The country has fully vaccinated only about 50% of its 126 million people.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said plans for the boosters are still being drawn up, but added, “It won’t be long, we have the vaccines.” López Obrador's administration has long resisted adopting measures like mandatory face masks, mass testing and travel restrictions that have been used in many other...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO