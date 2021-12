Jim Ross ended Wednesday’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite by telling the fans he would be seeing them again “soon”. Ross will begin radiation treatment for skin cancer this Monday. The Wrestling Observer Radio speculates the reason behind Ross’ remarks were because he wasn’t sure himself when he would be back to call Dynamite. The treatment process will last twenty-two straight days, with Ross missing at least several weeks of Dynamite for the time being. Ross has commented prior to this that as long as he feels good, he could come back to commentary.

