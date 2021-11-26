No. 10 Wildcats counting on youngsters (copy)

VISAA championship: No. 4 Benedictine at No. 3 Trinity Episcopal. About Benedictine: Winners of six straight, the Cadets have found another gear in the second half of the season following a 1-3 start. Linemen TJ Baldwin, Dylan Faniel and Joel Starlings, along with linebacker Gary Seigler, spearhead a hard-nosed defense that sets the tone. Quarterback Tate Plageman has come a long way during the course of the season. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 120 yards and a score while rushing 14 times for 54 yards in the 28-14 semifinal win over previously unbeaten St. Christopher’s. Xavier Mears, Leo Boehling and David Ngendakuriyo form a rugged backfield trio that’s no fun to tackle. And 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver Leon Haughton is a matchup problem on the outside. He joins Khamari Veney, Khalil Moore and DJ Edmonds to form a deep, physical group of receivers. The Cadets average 30 points and allow 10.5.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO