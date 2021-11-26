ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 10 Wildcats counting on youngsters (copy)

By JOSEPH RUSSELL For the Messenger
Messenger
 5 days ago

The Kentucky men’s basketball team has dealt with its fair share of early-season injuries and illnesses, but the No. 10 Wildcats may be shorthanded yet again when they host North Florida on Friday at Rupp Arena. According to UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua, though, it would mean another learning...

