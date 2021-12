LEE- A man from Oneida County is accused of illegal gun possession charges in the town of Lee, authorities say. It was at around 1:00 p.m. October 20 when the New York State Police in Lee arrested and charged Joshua J. McCanney, 30, of Lee Center, NY with one felony count of criminal possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree, according to details retrieved from the daily blotter.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO