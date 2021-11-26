ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Peacock’s BEL-AIR Starring Jabari Banks First Teaser –

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEL-AIR is a contemporary reimagining of the beloved and culture-defining 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air, which dropped in 2019 and lit the internet on fire. In this incredible video HERE, Will Smith surprised Jabari after landing the role...

www.uticaphoenix.net

107-3 KISS-FM

‘Bel-Air’ Teaser Introduces the New Fresh Prince

Peacock has released a new teaser for the upcoming dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series, titled simply Bel-Air, is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 short fan film of the same name. A minute-long clip introduces us to Jabari Banks' Will, as he falls slow-motion into a pool filled with pieces of his Philadelphia life.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Peacock Releases First Teaser For Fresh Prince Dramatic Reboot

Peacock has released the first "early" teaser for its upcoming dramatic re-interpretation of the popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Titled simply Bel-Air, the series is slated to hit the streaming service sometime in 2022. The show is set to deviate from what you might expect with a...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Teaser trailer drops for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reimaging ‘Bel-Air’

Peacock has debuted a teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ dramatic reimagining ‘Bel-Air.’. Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
Will Smith
Adrian Holmes
Coco Jones
Insider

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot's first teaser dramatically reimagines the iconic theme song. Here's how the new cast compares to the original.

Jabari Banks will play the role of Will in the modern-day dramatic reimagining. Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, and Coco Jones round out the cast. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Will Smith, who played the main character on the original, personally delivered the news to Banks that he'd...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Watch a Short Teaser Video for Peacock's MacGruber Series, Which Launches on Dec. 16

It took time, but MacGruber found its people. Jorma Taccone’s 2010 film based on Will Forte’s Saturday Night Live character received lackluster reviews and was a box office flop, but the people who saw it tended to like it—including me, who watched it on opening day at a theater in a Boston suburb. Over the last decade the surreal parody of action films and ‘80s-style right-wing jingoism has turned into a legit cult classic, to the point that NBC commissioned a sequel series for its streaming network Peacock. That series now has a release date—Dec. 16—and a new trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

The Fresh Prince gets flipped-turned upside down in Bel-Air teaser

Peacock has released a first teaser for Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the classic Will Smith sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which stars Jabari Banks as Will and follows the teenager’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air; watch it here…. Set...
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘They Are Laying It Out There’: Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why

Alfonso Ribeiro has always been supportive of his friend and former co-star Will Smith‘s career, but Ribeiro admitted that he may never crack the cover of the “Aladdin” star’s recently released memoir. The Smith family’s personal details that have come to light between Will’s self-titled memoir and Jada’s “Red Table...
CELEBRITIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: King Richard and the Bel Air Teaser

It's a very special episode of Act 3, where we get to talk about one of our favorite actors, Will Smith! This week on the show we're joined by Mal Hassell to talk about Will's latest project, King Richard, and see if maybe this is the role that could get him back in the Oscar conversation. But wait, there's even more Will Smith in this episode! We're also talking about the new teaser for the dramatic Fresh Prince reboot, Bel Air coming soon on Peacock. Join us for some fun movie conversations, all you need to do is click the play button.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How Jabari Banks Become The New Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Remakes, reboots, re-dos: They are everywhere right now. Every network, it seems, is coming at us with a remake of a favorite show we all watched growing up, and we wonder if it’s a good thing. Some of the new shows are good, some are not, and we personally feel that some should just be left alone. In a world filled with infinite ideas, why are we repeating the past? It’s almost never better, and nothing ever compares to the original. When it was announced that “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” would return in a reboot manner, we all raised a brow. Will Smith and his ‘family’ from the show cannot be beat. No one can do better than he did, and we wonder what they are thinking trying to bring this back? We don’t know what it will take, but we do know that the new Fresh Prince is going to come in the form of a young man by the name of Jabari Banks – and we wonder how he got the job and whether he will do the character of Will any justice? Here’s what we need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Variety

‘Insecure’ Alums Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo Score ‘Send Help’ Series at AMC’s Allblk

Allblk, AMC Networks’ streamer for Black content, has greenlit “Send Help,” a coming-of-age dark comedy created by “Insecure” recurring star Jean Elie and writer and story editor Mike Gauyo. “Send Help” will follow Fritz (Elie), a young first generation Haitian American struggling to overcome the challenges of “making it” in Hollywood, while coming to terms with a recent family tragedy. He relocates to L.A. from Brockton, Mass., all while trying to be the new man of the family and exploring the Southern California dating scene. Throughout the series, Fritz fights to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!,” which premieres Dec. 10. The series is a live action and animation hybrid mock starring Kyle Mooney as both Skip and Treybor, twin brothers who serve as hosts of a mock TV special. Over eight episodes, Skip and Treybor celebrate ’80s and ’90s television with a focus on the Saturday morning cartoon experience. The trailer features the fictional news story of the disappearance of actors Lottie Wolfe (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Sean Benjamin (Dylan Sprouse) as well as a mock music video by Johnny Rash (also Mooney) called “Awww Shut Up.” Bento Box...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Review: The First Spinoff of the Kitschy Crime Franchise Aspires to Nothing

Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” the first spinoff from parent series “Power,” is settling into an identity that its stubborn predecessor would not. It’s kitsch TV, even though fans and creators (Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) tried to convince themselves otherwise. That confusion mimicked the duality of original series star Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick, drug kingpin and family patriarch, burdened with a complication Michael Corleone succinctly expressed when he said: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” That original show was no “Godfather.” A tawdry soap opera that took itself too seriously,...
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘Red Notice’ Becomes the Most Watched Film on Netflix –

What do you get when you pair a top FBI profiler, a renowned art thief and an infamous criminal? The #1 film for the third week in a row. And, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has become Netflix’s most popular film with 328.80M total hours viewed after only 17 days. Heist complete (for now).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Unveils ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

HBO released a teaser for comedy series “Somebody Somewhere,” which debuts Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The seven-episode series follows a Kansan, Sam (Bridget Everett), who struggles to fit into the hometown mold but finds singing to be her saving grace, the outlet of expression leading her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who also don’t fit in. The teaser reads “a coming of middle age story” as characters Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) sit in a car together, chastising one another and having a...
TV SERIES

