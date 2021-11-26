Watch Peacock’s BEL-AIR Starring Jabari Banks First Teaser

Remakes, reboots, re-dos: They are everywhere right now. Every network, it seems, is coming at us with a remake of a favorite show we all watched growing up, and we wonder if it’s a good thing. Some of the new shows are good, some are not, and we personally feel that some should just be left alone. In a world filled with infinite ideas, why are we repeating the past? It’s almost never better, and nothing ever compares to the original. When it was announced that “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” would return in a reboot manner, we all raised a brow. Will Smith and his ‘family’ from the show cannot be beat. No one can do better than he did, and we wonder what they are thinking trying to bring this back? We don’t know what it will take, but we do know that the new Fresh Prince is going to come in the form of a young man by the name of Jabari Banks – and we wonder how he got the job and whether he will do the character of Will any justice? Here’s what we need to know.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO