Kryptomon and BakerySwap Announce Mystery Box Sale - New Exclusive NFT Giveaway

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The Kryptomon team has been in many headlines lately with the first Legendary Kryptomon being auctioned off for a whopping $49,700 while the KMON token was recently listed on a Tier 1 CEX, Gate.IO for the very...

Genopets announces genesis Genopet NFT sale live on Cyber Monday

Genopets is proud to announce the debut of their limited-edition Genesis Genopet sale using the fair launch protocol to provide candid access for the community and early Genopets adopters. Monday, November 29th, 2021, at 13:00:00 UTC, Genopets will release 3,333 pre-evolved, Stage 4 Genesis Genopets to the public using the...
SharkCat Team Shares Details of OpenSea Release, Announces Art Contest and NFT Giveaway

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Chimeras Announces NFT Sales for in-Game Assets – Press release Editorials 24

Chimeras is announcing a brand new collection of NFT-based characters for sale on INO platforms and its marketplace. November 23rd, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine – Play-to-Earn gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of NFTs based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world – Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom, resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a Player can use for battles. A Player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen: they look like people, demons, dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a Player can earn with it too.
5 ‘mystery box’ buyers win Zatoshi’s biggest ever giveaway

The five lucky winners of Zatoshi’s biggest ever giveaway were announced on a special CoinGeek Weekly Livestream by Kurt Wuckert Jr. A Franck Muller Nakamoto watch and $50,000 in BSV were among the prizes that the winners walked away with. 100 people participated in the giveaway by virtue of purchasing...
WonderHero launches Mystery Box sale on Binance NFT platform tomorrow

Each Box contains 3 equipment NFT assets, one hero, and one weapon. WonderHero will launch NFT staking, the Open Beta Test, an NFT marketplace, and a game in December. Players of WonderHero can trade, buy, and sell rare NFTs on a peer-to-peer marketplace. On November 30, WonderHero is launching its...
NIP to launch “mystery” NFT collection on Binance

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas, also known as NIP, have announced an NFT collection inspired by ninjas and vikings. A whole host of esports organizations have embraced NFTs as the crypto technology has emerged into prominence within internet culture, allowing fans to buy unique, non-fungible digital art. In partnership...
CurrencyWorks Motoclub Platform Announces Release of New NFT Series Following Sell-Out Drops

CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform is set to release a new NFT product line. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Henk Campher, CMO at Thinkific. As part of CurrencyWorks’ ongoing partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The...
OpenLocker Announces First NFT Drop on Its User-Friendly Marketplace Featuring Legends of New Jersey Basketball Collection

OpenLocker, Inc, a New Jersey-based technology startup company will launch its Legends of New Jersey Basketball NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Collection leading up to the return of the Garden State Hardwood Classic, a competition between long standing rivals, Rutgers University and Seton Hall, on December 12. The release of this limited edition series of digital collectibles is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, following presentations by the participating athletes at The Front Office’s RU-SHU Hoops Banquet on December 10, 2021. Eight notable alumni, who have all gone on to play professional ball, will be joined at the event by college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and host of the College Hoops Today Podcast.
Diesel Launches PROTOTYPE Sneaker & Exclusive NFT

Release Date: December 2021, additional colorways in February 2022. Editor's Notes: Glenn Martens' appointment as Creative Director at Diesel signaled a new beginning for the brand, one that would rethink and reshape the design direction of its collections from the ground up. This shift is evident already with the overhaul of the Diesel online store, and who could forget its Spring/Summer 2022 show?
Doconchain Announces New Celebrity NFT Marketplace Called ‘The Famous’

Today Doconchain, a leading provider of NFT solutions, announces an upcoming NFT marketplace, in collaboration with entertainment company partners, that will leverage the relationship between celebrities and fans. ‘The Famous’ marketplace will be based on a new generation of copyrighted NFTs, developed on the carbon neutral Algorand blockchain. A Fast-Growing...
New Metaverse Token For AMM and NFT Trading Announces Pre Sale

Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in...
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Giveaway Announced

The first post-launch Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl giveaway has been announced. From now until May 31, 2022, players can enter the code BDSPUNDERGR0UND into the Mystery Gift menu to receive Color Statues of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. These statues can be placed into a player's Secret Base to manipulate the appearance rates of certain Pokemon in the Grand Underground's Pokemon Hideaway. This is the first post-launch giveaway for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, following the giveaway of a Manaphy egg for purchasing the game before February 2022.
The Matrix Resurrections Releases New TV Spot to Announce Ticket On-Sale Date

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a "glitch" in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.
NFT Marketplace Niftify Announces Initial Exchange Offering of $NIFT Tokens with Gate.io, Launches New NFT Auction Feature for Niftify Users

Niftify Limited LLC, the all-inclusive NFT platform, announced the initial exchange offering (IEO) of its $NIFT tokens with cryptocurrency trading platform Gate.io. Niftify, currently in beta launch, allows people to mint, buy, sell and swap NFTs. Within the Niftify ecosystem, $NIFT tokens are native utility tokens and used to incentivize...
Dagostino Pasta Company Announces New Lineup of Gift Boxes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dagostino Pasta Company, Louisiana-based producer of handmade air-dried pastas and small-batch sauces, has announced a new line of gift boxes just in time for the holiday season. Each of the five gift boxes offers a unique set of top-quality ingredients, giving friends and family the chance to make authentic, handcrafted Italian dishes with a special Louisiana flair.
Deck the Halls With Super Rare Games 2021 Mystery Box

The holidays are always exciting, with tons of swag to cheer us up, not to mention spending time with family and friends. But today Super Rare Games has news that’s sure to put a smile on the faces of all gamers. They’re doing another Mystery Box promotion! Better yet, the 2021 Mystery Box has chances to get all sorts of rare copies of sold out games. The only reason they’re still available is because they’re stockroom leftovers for customer service that never got utilized. These aren’t reprints, just a chance to get some great Switch games you might have missed out on.
Crypto Bull Society Brings Real Art to the NFT Space!

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The Crypto Bull Society is a collection of 7.777 unique Crypto Bulls, designed by one of the world’s best 3D Artists, Gal Yosef. Gal has worked with the biggest brands and artists around the world (such...
Cinedigm Announces Release of Daring Psychological Thriller ‘Into Schrödinger’s Box,’ Coming Exclusively to Fandor on Dec. 1

Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Into Schrödinger’s Box, the psychological thriller from directors Amir Ganjavie and Nasim Naghavi, is coming exclusively to the Company’s independent streaming service, Fandor, starting December 1. Filmed throughout the early, panic-stricken period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Into...
Matrix: Resurrections – New Trailer For Tickets On Sale Date Announcement

Trailer revealing the tickets on sale date for Matrix : Resurrections. The fourth Matrix movie releases on December 22nd, and you won’t have long until you can get your tickets if you are keen to see the movie opening weekend. Tickets on sale December 6th, that’s next Monday. As for...
