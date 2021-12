The British pound went back and forth in rather choppy trading on Monday as the market continues to hug the $1.33 level. This is an area that has been supportive over the last couple of days, but I think that even if this market rallies, it will only end up being a nice selling opportunity at the first signs of exhaustion. Remember, the British pound has to deal with the potential lockdown issues and the Bank of England which remains very dovish as far as monetary policy is concerned. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, you have the Federal Reserve, which is more than willing to taper bond purchases going forward. Because of this, I think you have an outsized risk curve favoring the US dollar.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO