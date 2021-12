5 Texas High School football playoff games to watch for round three

The Texas high school football playoffs started off with a bang and the action continues with five star-studded matchups this Thanksgiving weekend.

*Friday*

Aledo vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff

Stream Link (FREE)

2 p.m.

Players to watch:

2023 SOC CB Malik Muhammad- Offers from Texas, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

2023 SOC ATH Jayvon Thomas- Offers from Texas, Notre Dame, OU

2024 SOC ATH Jamyri Cauley- Offers from Texas, Arkansas, SMU

2022 SOC DB Kyron Chambers- Arizona commit

2022 Aledo S Bryan Allen Jr.- Texas commit

2022 Aledo TE Jason Llewellyn- Oklahoma commit

2022 Aledo QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi- Nevada commit

2024 Aledo CB Jaden Allen- Offers from Texas, LSU, USC

Katy vs. Houston C.E. King

Stream Link ($)

12 p.m.

Players to watch:

2022 Katy DE Malick Sylla- Texas A&M commit

2022 Katy CB Bobby Taylor- Texas A&M commit

2022 Katy ILB Ty Kana- Texas Tech commit

2022 Katy WR Nic Anderson- Oregon commit

2023 Katy S Arian Parish- Offers from USC, Arizona, Arkansas

2023 CE King DL Dylan Spencer- Offers from Texas, LSU, Texas A&M

2022 CE King OC Van Wells- Offers from ULL, Houston, Tulane

2022 CE King RB Jerrell Wimbley- Offer from Nevada

2024 CE King ATH LaVonte Johnson

*Saturday*

Southlake Carroll vs. Lewisville

Stream Link ($)

2 p.m.

Players to watch:

2022 Lewisville WR Armani Winfield– Texas commit

2024 Lewisville S Jaydan Hardy- Offers from Texas, Florida, LSU

2022 SLC DB Avyonne Jones- Wisconsin commit

2022 SLC TE RJ Maryland- Boston College commit

2022 SLC WR Landon Samson- South Carolina commit

2022 SLC OL Joey Baker- Kansas commit

DeSoto vs. Spring Westfield

Stream Link ($)

4 p.m.

Players to watch:

2023 DeSoto WR Johntay Cook- Offers from Texas, Bama, Oklahoma

2022 DeSoto WR Stephon Johnson- Oregon Commit

2022 DeSoto S Devyn Bobby- Baylor Commit

2024 DeSoto DL Caleb Mitchell- Offers from Texas, Texas A&M, TCU

2022 Westfield DL Anthony Holmes- UVA commit

2022 Westfield QB Cardell Williams- Tulsa commit

Duncanville vs. Spring

Stream Link ($)

7 p.m.

Players to watch:

2022 DVille DE Omari Abor- Offers from Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma

2022 DVille OT Cameron Williams- Oregon Commit

2022 DVille OL Jaylen Early- Florida State Commit

2022 DVille TE Jerrale Powers- Florida State Commit

2022 DVille ILB Jordan Crook- Arkansas Commit

2022 DVille DT Quincy Wright- Oregon State Commit

2022 DVille S Pierre Goree- SMU Commit

2023 Dville CB Deldrick Madison- Offers from Texas, USC, OU

2022 Spring QB Bishop Davenport- Utah State commit

2022 Spring CB DK Friend- Offers from Texas A&M, Houston, Memphis

2022 Spring RB Myron Carter- New Mexico commit

2022 Spring ILB Bra’lon Jones- Offers from Baylor, ULL, Colorado State