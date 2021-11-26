ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponent Preview: BYU

By Erik McKinney about 9 hours
 5 days ago
(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

USC will host a BYU team Saturday night that has earned its No. 14 national rankings largely by virtue of wins over Pac-12 programs. BYU started its season by beating Arizona, Utah and Arizona State in successive weeks. The Cougars also beat Washington State by two points in late-October, moving their record to 4-0 against the Pac-12 conference this season. The only blemishes on BYU's 9-2 record came in back-to-back losses against Boise State and Baylor. The wins haven't all been blowouts. But the Cougars have shown they can get it done more times than not this season.

On3.com

On3.com

