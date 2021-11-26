Opponent Preview: BYU

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

USC will host a BYU team Saturday night that has earned its No. 14 national rankings largely by virtue of wins over Pac-12 programs. BYU started its season by beating Arizona, Utah and Arizona State in successive weeks. The Cougars also beat Washington State by two points in late-October, moving their record to 4-0 against the Pac-12 conference this season. The only blemishes on BYU's 9-2 record came in back-to-back losses against Boise State and Baylor. The wins haven't all been blowouts. But the Cougars have shown they can get it done more times than not this season.