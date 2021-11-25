ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths

NPR
 6 days ago

Across the country, rural towns struggle to resuscitate faltering economies and dwindling populations. Today, we look back 40 years to an event that set to Great Plains towns on two very different parts. David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports on the lessons they learned. DAVID CONDOS: It...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
iit.edu

Two Similar Extreme Storms, Two Very Different Socioeconomic Impacts

A new analysis of the economic impacts of Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy could help improve climate resilience planning for cities anticipating severe weather events going forward. In a recently published paper, “Structural Path Analysis of Extreme Weather Events: An Application to Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy” (Applied Geography, November 2021), Illinois Institute of Technology Associate Professor of Social Science Yuri Mansury examines the impact of the two storms on households’ income and properties, looking at which populations saw the most economic harm from the storms, and why. Mansury and his colleagues hope to ultimately understand how to mitigate future economic losses caused by extreme weather, especially among lower-income households.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Confederate rose and Cherokee rose are distinct but different plants

Q: Are cotton rose and Confederate rose two different plants? In my mind, Confederate rose is a thorny vine while cotton rose is an upright plant. Carla Griffin, email. A: Cotton rose and Confederate rose are the same plant, Hibiscus mutabilis. The flowers are white when they open but change to pink and then red as they age. I think your thorny vine would be Cherokee rose, Rosa laevigata, the state flower of Georgia. Legend has it that this rose sprang up along the Trail of Tears when our first native Georgians were cruelly driven from their homes to reservations in Oklahoma.
GARDENING
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Denver

‘The Great Resignation’: Colorado Workers Quitting Their Jobs More Often Than Workers In Most Other States

(CBS4) – There’s been an uptick recently in the number of Americans leaving their jobs for better pay and benefits in other positions. And in Colorado the percentage of these job departures is higher than in other states, according to new statistics. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Colorado saw 4.3% of workers in the state resign in September. Bureau of Labor Statistics quit rates in September were highest in these 10 states. (credit: CBS News) To compare, Hawaii (No. 1 for resignations) had just over 7%. Montana (No. 2) had just under 5%. Colorado is tied with Indiana and Alaska for the No. 4 spot at 4.3%. Hawaii: 7.1% Montana: 4.8% Nevada: 4.5% Alaska: 4.3% Colorado: 4.3% Indiana: 4.3% Idaho: 4.1% Oregon: 3.9% Louisiana: 3.8% New Hampshire: 3.8% So what’s driving workers away? States with more people quitting have issues beyond the pandemic. That includes an aging workforce or a low workforce participation rate. In states with low unemployment rates, workers are using that leverage to find more lucrative jobs. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates — here are the 10 states leading the trend
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
The Daily Telegram

Egg processing company acquires Adrian Dairy Farmers of America plant

ADRIAN — A dairy production facility in Adrian has been acquired by an egg processing company.  Crimson Holdings LLC, which is operated by OvaInnovations of Madison, Wisconsin, has bought the Dairy Farmers of America plant on East Maumee Street, a news release said.  The plant will switch from dairy to egg products, Jen Dailey, senior director of people and projects at OvaInnovations, said in...
ADRIAN, MI
NPR

A short supply of LEGOs is attributed to an increase in thefts

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You've definitely heard about all of the supply chain problems. Electronics, furniture, toys - all of them hard to come by. This has resulted in the theft of Legos. Earlier this year, a man in Oregon stole $7,500 worth. And in Germany, burglars broke through the wall of a toy store this weekend to steal dozens of Lego sets. No word on whether they fled in a vehicle built from tiny, interlocking bricks. It's MORNING EDITION.
GERMANY
NPR

A locked door, a secret meeting and the birth of the Fed (Classic)

On today's show, we tell the origin story of the Federal Reserve — the most powerful financial institution on the planet. The story includes a 70-year-old man with a bad head cold and a bunch of mistresses, a nation that's deeply ambivalent about a central bank, and a secret meeting on an island with a sketchy name.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meatpacking Plant#Garden City#Economic Stability#The Kansas News Service#The Home Depot#Old Navy#Target#Kmart
NPR

Faces of NPR: Devin Mellor

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Devin Mellor, the Operations Manager.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Health officials encourage vaccinations as U.S. waits for arrival of omicron

Public health officials have confirmed cases of the omicron variant in at least 20 countries. Those same officials are trying to determine how effective coronavirus vaccines are against this new variant. Here's Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, talking on CNBC. (SOUNDBITE OF CNBC BROADCAST) STEPHANE BANCEL: Given the large...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Burger King
NPR

Wild Pink, 'Florida'

There is a specific sort of kinship between fellow Floridians, especially ones who've fled the state for far-flung places. Put enough of us in a conversation and we'll inevitably bemoan and commiserate (and probably swap Publix stories, too). But, for so many of us, there's an undeniable underlying beauty that keeps us coming back home — if not physically, at least emotionally.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily American

Letter: Why aren't Americans rejecting socialism?

I recall writing a letter to the editor quite a few years ago. What exactly was happening then, I don't remember, but it was somewhat very similar to what we are experiencing today. It made me think of some lyrics of a song from 1983 by Ann Murry titled "A Little Good News."
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Fast Food Capitals of America

Americans eat a lot of fast food. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36.6% of adults consume fast food on any given day. There’s a reason that statistic comes from the CDC: Lifestyle and diet play major roles in the prevalence of obesity and diseases such as diabetes, and some observers point […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy