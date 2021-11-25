How a meatpacking plant sent 2 towns down very different economic paths

(CBS4) – There’s been an uptick recently in the number of Americans leaving their jobs for better pay and benefits in other positions. And in Colorado the percentage of these job departures is higher than in other states, according to new statistics. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Colorado saw 4.3% of workers in the state resign in September. Bureau of Labor Statistics quit rates in September were highest in these 10 states. (credit: CBS News) To compare, Hawaii (No. 1 for resignations) had just over 7%. Montana (No. 2) had just under 5%. Colorado is tied with Indiana and Alaska for the No. 4 spot at 4.3%. Hawaii: 7.1% Montana: 4.8% Nevada: 4.5% Alaska: 4.3% Colorado: 4.3% Indiana: 4.3% Idaho: 4.1% Oregon: 3.9% Louisiana: 3.8% New Hampshire: 3.8% So what’s driving workers away? States with more people quitting have issues beyond the pandemic. That includes an aging workforce or a low workforce participation rate. In states with low unemployment rates, workers are using that leverage to find more lucrative jobs. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates — here are the 10 states leading the trend

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO