It seems like TBS Sports is already stirring the pot for The Match by having a promotional picture of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka showing DeChambeau as shorter, when in fact, he’s an inch taller. Sort of like that ridiculous Time magazine cover of a prince and his wife, whose names are not going to be mentioned here, with the prince the same height as his wife when he’s actually several inches taller. What kind of photoshop shrinks people? Maybe its like the old Shrinky Dink craft project where you heat up a drawing in the oven, and it gets smaller.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO