Researching San Pedro’s Jewish Community

Ranchers for Peace playing Sunday, Dec. 5 at Collage in San Pedro. I haven’t purposely put off writing about Charles Duncan for 40 years (and, yes, that’s 4-0), it’s just that the opportunity has never quite presented itself until now. Of course, if I’d written an article about him in 1981 it would be quite different than this one, beginning with the fact that I’d have banged it out on a typewriter. I’m assuming that for most readers Charles Duncan is not a known quantity, but I’ll try and remedy that. Personally, I thought then (in 1980, when I heard “She’s Illegal,” which was performed by his group, The Willys, on the Planet Records LP “Sharp Cuts”), and I think now, that Charles Duncan was and is one of the most impressive singer-songwriters I’ve ever come across. But in the music business Fate is fickle, and sheer luck often beats talent to the draw. Even with some credible people in his camp—Robbie Krieger of The Doors and T Bone Burnett—the success that should have been a given failed to materialize. Here’s some of the backstory, and how it’s evolved in the 40 years since…

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO