Today, the Department of Defense announced annual cost of living adjustments that will benefit military retirees and survivors during calendar year 2022. Most military retirees will receive a 5.9 percent increase to their retired pay beginning with the pay they receive on January 1, 2022, which is the largest such increase since 1982. Likewise, survivors of members who died on active or inactive duty, or survivors of military retirees who participated in the Survivor Benefit Plan will, in most cases, see a 5.9 percent increase to their annuities beginning in January.

