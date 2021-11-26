Issue of Options and New OTCQX Ticker 'ALLIF'

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Further to its news release dated October 4, 2021, Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco'). As previously disclosed, Element79 Gold is party to a securities exchange agreement (the 'Goldco Agreement') pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco (the 'Goldco Acquisition'). Goldco is party to an asset purchase agreement (the 'Asset Purchase Agreement') with Clover Nevada LLC ('Clover Nevada') and Maverick Springs Mining Company, LLC ('MSMC') to acquire the flagship Maverick Springs project (the 'Maverick Springs Project') and 15 additional projects that comprise the Battle Mountain portfolio (collectively, the 'Battle Mountain Portfolio') (the 'Asset Acquisition' and together with the Goldco Acquisition, the 'Transactions'). The Maverick Springs Project and the Battle Mountain Portfolio are located in the gold mining regions of northeastern Nevada, home to some of the world's largest gold mines.
