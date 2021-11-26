Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID for second time

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Keith Urban announced Wednesday he’s bringing his world tour to the Twin Cities next year. Urban will play the Xcel Energy Center Nov. 5, 2022 as part of his Speed of Now tour. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said in a release. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.” Ingrid Andress will open for Urban. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport

