ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID for second time

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Adams has tested positive for COVID for the second time within a month. The Canadian rocker shared the news on Thursday (Nov 25th), stating he received a positive test after landing in Italy. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Keith Urban Coming To Xcel Energy Center In 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Keith Urban announced Wednesday he’s bringing his world tour to the Twin Cities next year. Urban will play the Xcel Energy Center Nov. 5, 2022 as part of his Speed of Now tour. “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” Urban said in a release. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.” Ingrid Andress will open for Urban. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport
HOPKINS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Cher
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Keith Urban
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#Canadian
Sioux City Journal

Here's why Iman Shumpert won 'Dancing' and what the series needs to do next

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maryland Daily Record

Dolly Parton Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Locust Ridge, Tennessee, United States. Siblings: Stella Parton, Randy Parton, Rachel Dennison, Willadeene Parton, Freida Estelle Parton, David Wilburn Parton, Cassie Nan Parton, RobertLee Parton Jr, Larry Gerald Parton, Floyd Parton. School: Sevier County High School. College: Sevier High School. Religion: Christianity. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Capricorn. Gender:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
MUSIC
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet. The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mourns Death of Body Building Legend Dave Draper

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the loss of his friend bodybuilder Dave Draper. Draper's wife confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, telling her friends on Facebook that his transition was "calm and peaceful." "Hi, friends, as the word's getting out, I wanted to let you know so there's no confusion. Dave died early this morning. I was with him and it was calm and peaceful. It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death," she wrote. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy